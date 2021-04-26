PBKS Vs KKR Live Telecast And Stream: Where To Watch In US, UK, Canada And WI?

The Kolkata Knight Riders will take on the Punjab Kings in Match 21 of the IPL 2021. The game is scheduled for April 26 and will begin at 7:30 PM IST from the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Currently at the last place on the table, Eoin Morgan and his KKR team will be hoping to bounce back from four losses on the trot against the Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals.

On the other hand, KL Rahul and the Punjab Kings will be very confident after their win over the five-time champions, the Mumbai Indians. At the 5th position on the table after five games, PBKS will be hoping to win this game and crack their way up to the top four - and hopefully for them, stay there. Here is a look at the PBKS vs CSK live telecast and live streaming details for the UK, the US, the West Indies and Canada.

PBKS vs KKR live in UK

Fans in the UK can catch the PBKS vs KKR live in UK, and the rest of the IPL 2021 season by tuning into Sky Sports. Viewers can pick between watching all the action on TV, on the Sky Sports Cricket channel or stream the game live on the Sky Go app. The PBKS vs KKR live telecast in the country will commence at 3:00 PM UK time. Meanwhile, fans in Continental Europe (except the UK and Ireland) can watch the PBKS vs KKR live on YuppTV, a leading OTT platform for South Asian content.

PBKS vs KKR US channel

The PBKS vs KKR US channel is Willow TV, a long-time broadcaster of cricket content in the country. American fans who prefer to stream their content can watch the PBKS vs KKR live streaming in the US on the Disney+ Hotstar platform. The PBKS vs KKR live telecast in the country will begin at 10:00 AM Eastern Standard Time (EST).

PBKS vs KKR live stream in West Indies

The PBKS vs KKR live stream in West Indies will be available on television/live stream on Flow TV (Flow Sports 2) throughout the region. As per West Indies time, the PBKS vs KKR live telecast in the country will commence at 10:00 AM EST.

PBKS vs KKR in Canada live streaming details

Canadian fans can also catch the PBKS vs KKR match live on Willow TV, a subscription-based satellite TV channel that offers 24/7 cricket content. As of now, there is no information on a live streaming option for viewers in Canada. The PBKS vs KKR live telecast will begin at 10:00 AM EDT.

Image Credits: IPL website