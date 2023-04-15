Last Updated:

PBKS Vs LSG: Amid Heavy Criticism, KL Rahul Registers A New IPL Record For Himself

The 30-year-old from Bangalore also became the fastest batter to reach to 4000 runs in the Indian Premier League

Anirban Sarkar
KL Rahul scripts history

Image: IPL/BCCI


PBKS vs LSG: KL Rahul returned to form as he hits his first half-century of IPL against Punjab Kings. The Lucknow Super Giants skipper struck a 56 ball 74 which helped LSG post a competitive title of 159. Rahul took the team to the playoffs but failed to get past Royal Challengers Bangalore in the eliminator last season. Left-arm tweaker Harpreet Brar soon removed the dangerous-looking Mayers, who was holed out to deep backward square leg in the eighth over, while Sikandar Raza trapped Deepak Hooda (2) as LSG slipped to 62 for 2.

The 30-year-old from Bangalore also became the fastest batter to reach to 4000 runs in the IPL, achieving the feat in his 105th innings, surpassing West Indies' Chris Gayle (112 innings).

Rahul then combined with Pandya to take LSG past the 100-mark before Rabada returned to dismiss the latter in the 15th over.

With Inputs from PTI

