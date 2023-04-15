PBKS Vs LSG: Amid Heavy Criticism, KL Rahul Registers A New IPL Record For Himself

PBKS vs LSG: KL Rahul returned to form as he hits his first half-century of IPL against Punjab Kings. The Lucknow Super Giants skipper struck a 56 ball 74 which helped LSG post a competitive title of 159. Rahul took the team to the playoffs but failed to get past Royal Challengers Bangalore in the eliminator last season. Left-arm tweaker Harpreet Brar soon removed the dangerous-looking Mayers, who was holed out to deep backward square leg in the eighth over, while Sikandar Raza trapped Deepak Hooda (2) as LSG slipped to 62 for 2.

The 30-year-old from Bangalore also became the fastest batter to reach to 4000 runs in the IPL, achieving the feat in his 105th innings, surpassing West Indies' Chris Gayle (112 innings).

Rahul then combined with Pandya to take LSG past the 100-mark before Rabada returned to dismiss the latter in the 15th over.

Kl Rahul batting strike rate in T20s.



Expectation Reality pic.twitter.com/FPkUfYQYx9 — Shakti Man 💥 (@IamShaktiMann) April 15, 2023

I'm convinced KL Rahul is designed robot to statpad runs in same pattern.

No emotion, no hunger, not getting affected by any trolls 😭😭 — Chiku (@Kohliisgoat) April 15, 2023

With Inputs from PTI