PBKS Vs MI Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks And Punjab Vs Mumbai Preview

The Punjab Kings will take on the Mumbai Indians in the 17th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 on Friday, April 23. The match will take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai from 7:30 PM IST onwards. Here is our PBKS vs MI Dream11 prediction, team, and fantasy top picks.

IPL 2021: PBKS vs MI preview

Even after a complete physical overhaul, KL Rahul and his Punjab Kings seem to have fallen into old patterns at the IPL 2021. Having begun their season with a last-ball win over the Rajasthan Royals, the Punjab Kings looked finally poised to live up to expectations this season. However, barring a few brilliant individual performances from their skipper and young bowler Arshdeep Singh, the team has once again, been unable to pull together at crucial moments during their matches. In 7th place on the table and on a three-match losing streak Punjab face a tough opponent in Mumbai on Friday.

Themselves not as impressive as they have been known to be, the Mumbai Indians find themselves in fourth place on the IPL 2021 points table at the end of Week 2. MI's scary-looking winning streak was prematurely cut short by Rishabh Pant and his Delhi Capitals on April 20, putting the five-time champions in a challenging mindset coming into this game. Hoping never to repeat such a batting collapse, the Mumbai Indians are sure to be out in full force against Punjab.

PBKS vs MI: Pitch Conditions and Weather Report

Generally thought to be a track that assists spinners and slow bowlers, the MA Chidambaram Stadium's new black soil pitches have produced fairly balanced games so far. The highest score at the venue was a surprising - and rare - 204 by the Royal Challengers Bangalore in their Day-Night game against the Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday. Going by these games, both runs and wickets should be easy to come by in this encounter. Accuweather predicts no rain for this game. The temperature in Chennai will be around the 32°C mark, with humidity rising from 63-74% as the game goes on.

Average first innings score: 152 (last five matches)

Record of chasing teams: Won – 3 of 8 IPL 2021 matches

Injury and Availability News

There will be no major injury concerns for either team this game.

PBKS vs MI Dream11 team: Probable Playing XIs

PBKS: Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (C and WK), Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Moises Henriques, Fabian Allen, Murugan Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami.

MI: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult.

PBKS vs MI player record

With 161 runs in the bank already, Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul will come into this game as the 6th highest scorer in the IPL 2021. He is followed by MI's skipper, Rohit Sharma, who has put up a total of 138 runs in his four games so far. Following the two captains, in 14th, 16th and 17th place in the leaderboards are team youngsters Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, and Mayank Agarwal respectively. Hooda will come into the game boasting the highest strike rate of the lot - an impressive 162. With a high 45 run average, Shahrukh Khan will also add to PBKS' batting strength.

Coming to the bowling front, it will be Mumbai spinner Rahul Chahar - currently in 4th place overall with his 8 wickets - who will top the 'Most Wickets' list in this match. New Zealand pacer Trent Boult will follow close behind the 21-year-old, with 6 wickets from his four games so far. Punjab youngster Arshdeep Singh will be the highest wicket-taker for the other side, having made five scalps in the tournament until now.

PBKS vs MI best team: Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Captain – KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Trent Boult

Vice-Captain – Mayank Agarwal, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard

KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma will be perfect options as captain or vice-captain.

PBKS vs MI Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – KL Rahul (VC)

Batsmen – Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Shahrukh Khan

All-Rounders – Deepak Hooda, Kieron Pollard

Bowlers – Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult

PBKS vs MI Dream11 Prediction

According to our PBKS vs MI Dream11 Prediction, the Punjab Kings are likely to edge past Mumbai and win this match.

Note: The PBKS vs MI player record and as a result, the PBKS vs MI best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The PBKS vs MI Dream11 team and PBKS vs MI prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: IPL website