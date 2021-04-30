PBKS Vs RCB Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Punjab Vs Bangalore Top Fantasy Picks, Preview

The Match 26 of IPL 2021 will see Punjab Kings (PBKS) locking horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Friday, April 30. The Narendra Modi Stadium of Ahmedabad will host the much-awaited contest. The PBKS vs RCB live streaming will commence at 7:30 PM (IST) and will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

PBKS vs RCB Dream11 prediction: Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Preview

The Kings have had a mixed tournament so far and their performances have been extremely inconsistent. After winning the opening clash against Rajasthan Royals, Punjab succumbed to three consecutive defeats against Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad. They made a comeback and beat Mumbai Indians comprehensively in their fifth game only to go down against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Inconsistency has been the highlight of Punjab Kings' IPL 2021 campaign so far. With two wins and four defeats, Punjab are placed sixth on the IPL 2021 points table. The KL Rahul-led side will look to cause a quick turnaround and secure a win against RCB as a loss here will seriously jeopardize their hopes of qualifying for the playoffs. On the other hand, the Challengers have had a drastic change in their fortunes from the past few seasons. Contrary to Punjab, the highlight of RCB's IPL 2021 campaign has been their remarkable consistency.

Bangalore won their first four games against Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals. They faced their first defeat of the season against Chennai Super Kings. However, RCB got back to winning ways by beating Delhi Capitals by one run in what turned out to be a thrilling contest. Virat Kohli's men will look to secure another win and get back to the top of the IPL 2021 points table.

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Ahmedabad weather forecast

The weather during the PBKS vs RCB match will be ideal for a game of cricket. According to AccuWeather, the temperature in Ahmedabad is expected to be around 39°C during the commencement of the match. The temperature will decrease a little during the finishing stages (35°C at around 11:00 PM IST). Meanwhile, the humidity levels throughout the course of the match will hover between 13-22%. There will be a significant cloud cover during the entire match but the conditions will be alright for a fascinating PBKS vs RCB clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

PBKS vs RCB Dream11 prediction: Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore pitch report

The pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium will be a sporting track with equal assistance to both batsmen and bowlers. The last game here saw the surface getting better as the game progressed, which is why the captain winning the toss is likely to field first. In the eight T20 matches here, sides batting first have won three times whereas chasing teams have emerged victorious on five occasions. Batsmen should look to get their eye in before shifting gears. On the other hand, change of pace will be key for pacers whereas spinners should look to bowl slow.

Average first innings score at Narendra Modi Stadium in IPL 2021: 149

Record of chasing teams at Narendra Modi Stadium in IPL 2021: Won - 2, Lost - 1

PBKS vs RCB Dream11 team: Injury and availability news

There aren't any injury issues and all the players from the PBKS squad are available for selection. Dawid Malan could make his debut for Punjab. On the other hand, RCB have roped in New Zealand pacer Scott Kuggeleijn in the place of Kane Richardson who pulled out of the IPL 2021 midway.

PBKS vs RCB Dream11 prediction: Probable playing XIs

PBKS: Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Moises Henriques, Chris Jordan, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami.

RCB: Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Christian, Washington Sundar, Daniel Sams, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.

PBKS vs RCB best team: PBKS vs RCB player record

PBKS skipper KL Rahul has emerged to be the most prolific run-scorer for his side so far in IPL 2021. The right-hander was the Orange Cap winner last year and has enthralled fans this season as well with his exploits with the bat. Rahul has 260 runs to his name from 6 games along with three stunning half-centuries. 22-year-old Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Shami have been their most successful bowlers so far with 7 wickets each. Chris Gayle is also expected to fire, having a good PBKS vs RCB player record across the last 10 seasons of the IPL.

Glenn Maxwell has emerged to be the most prolific run-scorer for the RCB side so far in IPL 2021. The swashbuckling batter has scored 223 runs from five matches with two half-centuries. Medium-pacer Harshal Patel has been the most successful bowler in this year's IPL. The right-arm pacer has 17 wickets to his name from just 6 matches and he is also the Purple Cap holder.

PBKS vs RCB best team: Captain and vice-captain selection

Captain – KL Rahul, AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell

Vice-Captain – Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli, Harshal Patel

KL Rahul and Virat Kohli will be perfect options as captain or vice-captain.

PBKS vs RCB Dream11 team

Keeper – KL Rahul (Captain), AB de Villiers

Batsmen – Virat Kohli (Vice-captain), Glenn Maxwell, Mayank Agarwal, C Gayle

All-Rounders – Washington Sundar

Bowlers – Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj

PBKS vs RCB Dream11 prediction

The Royal Challengers Bangalore are likely to trump the Punjab Kings in the upcoming encounter.

Note: The PBKS vs RCB match prediction and PBKS vs RCB playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The PBKS vs RCB Dream11 team and PBKS vs RCB Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

