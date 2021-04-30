PBKS Vs RCB Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, IPL 2021 Match 26 Preview

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Match 26 of IPL 2021 on Friday, April 30 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The PBKS vs RCB live stream will commence at 7:30 PM (IST). Ahead of the exciting contest, here's a look at PBKS vs RCB live telecast details, PBKS vs RCB pitch report and weather forecast, PBKS vs RCB live scores info and PBKS vs RCB head to head record.

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Preview

The Kings have had a mixed tournament so far and their performances have been extremely inconsistent. After winning the opening clash against Rajasthan Royals, Punjab succumbed to three consecutive defeats against Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad. They made a comeback and beat Mumbai Indians comprehensively in their fifth game only to go down against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Inconsistency has been the highlight of Punjab Kings' IPL 2021 campaign so far. With two wins and four defeats, Punjab are placed sixth in the IPL 2021 points table. The KL Rahul led side will look to cause a quick turnaround and secure a win against RCB as a loss here will seriously jeopardize their hopes of qualifying for the playoffs. On the other hand, the Challengers have had a drastic change in their fortunes from the past few seasons. Contrary to Punjab, the highlight of RCB's IPL 2021 campaign has been their remarkable consistency.

Bangalore won their first four games against Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals. They faced their first defeat of the season against Chennai Super Kings. However, RCB got back to winning ways by beating Delhi Capitals by one run in what turned out to be a thrilling contest. Virat Kohli's men will look to secure another win and get back to the top of the IPL 2021 points table.

PBKS vs RCB live telecast and live streaming details

For the PBKS vs RCB live telecast in India, fans can tune into the Star Sports Network at 7:30 PM (IST) on Friday, April 30. For PBKS vs RCB live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the league. Furthermore, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams. The PBKS vs RCB live stream in India will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

PBKS vs RCB pitch report

The pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium will be a sporting track with equal assistance to both batsmen and bowlers. The last game here saw the surface getting better as the game progressed, which is why the captain winning the toss is likely to field first. In the eight T20 matches here, sides batting first have won three times whereas chasing teams have emerged victorious on five occasions. Batsmen should look to get their eye in before shifting gears. On the other hand, change of pace will be key for pacers whereas spinners should look to bowl slow.

Ahmedabad weather forecast

The weather during the PBKS vs RCB match will be ideal for a game of cricket. According to AccuWeather, the temperature in Ahmedabad is expected to be around 39°C during the commencement of the match. The temperature will decrease a little during the finishing stages (35°C at around 11:00 PM IST). Meanwhile, the humidity levels throughout the course of the match will hover between 13-22%. There will be a significant cloud cover during the entire match but the conditions will be alright for a fascinating PBKS vs RCB clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

PBKS vs RCB head to head record

The contests between the two sides have always been enthralling. According to the PBKS vs RCB h2h record, it is Punjab who slightly have the edge over Bangalore. PBKS and RCB have locked horns on 26 occasions and it is PBKS who are ahead of RCB 14-12.

