PBKS Vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Head To Head, Top Picks, Team News And More

On Tuesday, the Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match 32 of the IPL 2021 at 7:30 PM IST at Dubai International Stadium. Both the teams will be looking for a win as they try and make their way to the top four of the table in hopes of landing a playoff spot. The Kings are in seventh place at the moment with six points, and the Royals are on sixth with six points as well but ahead owing to a better net run rate.

Ahead of PBKS vs RR IPL 2021 fixture on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, let's take a look at the Dream 11 predictions, head-to-head records, top picks, etc.

PBKS vs RR Dream11 Team

Captain: KL Rahul

Vice-captain: Sanju Samson

Wicketkeeper: Sanju Samson

Batsmen: KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Shah Rukh Khan, Riyan Parag

All-rounders: Chris Morris, Deepak Hooda

Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, Chetan Sakariya, Mohammad Shami

Dream11 Prediction: Who Will Win The Match

As per our PBKS vs RR Dream11 Prediction, PBKS are the favourites to win the match.

PBKS vs RR Team News

PBKS will not have Jhye Richardson, Dawid Malan, and Riley Meredith who opted out of the second half of the IPL 2021. However, they did manage to replace them with Nathan Ellis, Rashid, and Aiden Markram. The Royals have known to struggle against spin so the Kings could opt for a spin-heavy bowling line up but let's see what they decide.

Punjab Kings Probable Starting XI: KL Rahul (C, WK), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Shah Rukh Khan, Fabian Allen, Ravi Bishnoi, Chris Jordan, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

RR have probably taken the biggest hit in terms of losing players with Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Andrew Tye, and Jofra Archer all not being available for the second half of the IPL 2021 in UAE. They have managed to replace them with Evin Lewis, Oshane Thomas, Tabraiz Shamsi, and Glenn Phillips. Royals' Evin Lewis has been in top form after managing 426 runs at an average of 47.33 in the Caribbean Premier League.

Rajasthan Royals Probable Starting XI: Sanju Samson (c & wk), Yashaswi Jaiswal, Shivam Dube, Evin Ellis, Liam Livingstone, Riyan Parag, Chris Morris, Chetan Sakariya, Shreyas Gopal, Kartik Tyagi, Tabraiz Shamsi.

PBKS vs RR Key Players

PBKS

KL Rahul: Since joining PBKS back in 2018, he has been one of the best batsmen not only in the franchise but in the IPL as well. He scored an amazing 659 runs in the 2018 season and then was handed the role of captain after the departure of R Ashwin.

Chris Gayle: He is set to appear in his 141st match in the IPL on Tuesday against RR at the UAE. It will also be his 40th match for the Punjab Kings after joining the team from Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in 2018. He has scored a total of 1324 runs for PBKS. On the other hand, he also has a total of 4950 runs in the IPL.

Deepak Hooda: In a team full of hitters, he stands out because of his fearless and bold knock against the last time PBKS took on RR. Hooda scored 64 runs in 28 balls with a strike rate of 228.57. This knock proved crucial as Deepak Hooda hit seven 4s and five 6s as the PBKS were able to defend their score by 4 runs.

RR

Sanju Samson: Samson had done well to get them close to the target the last time these two teams met, having scored 119 off 63 balls; however, he was unable to finish it off, and this time he will be hoping to do better.

Evin Lewis: He has been brought in as a replacement but comes in top form after having performed exceedingly well at The Hundred.

Chris Morris: The most expensive player in IPL history has already proven his match-winning ability multiple times now, and will be one of the most key players in this match.

Image: PTI