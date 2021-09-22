PBKS Vs RR: Kartik Tyagi Impresses Jasprit Bumrah After Defending 4 Runs In Final Over

The Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings match on Tuesday witnessed a stunning turnaround in the final over the match with Kartik Tyagi snatching victory for the team from the jaws of defeat. The Rajasthan Royals pacer defended four runs in the final over to help the team to a two-run victory in their first match of the IPL 2021 UAE leg. With Punjab requiring four runs to win off the last six balls, Kartik Tyagi dismissed Nicholas Pooran (32) and Deepak Hooda (0) and conceded only one run.

Jasprit Bumrah lauds Kartik Tyagi's final over

Mumbai Indians and Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah showered praise on Kartik Tyagi for his fantastic final over performance with the ball. Bumrah in his tweet wrote that to stay cool-headed under the pressure and to finish the job was great stuff and very impressive.

What an over, #KartikTyagi! To maintain a cool head under that kind of pressure and to get the job done, great stuff, very impressive! #PBKSvRR #IPL2021 — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) September 21, 2021

IPL 2021: Kartik Tyagi last over against Punjab Kings

Karthik Tyagi's last over started with Aiden Markram failing to get hold of a full toss ball after his shot found the fielder at short cover. The South African took a single of the next ball to bring Pooran on strike. However, the match turned its head after Pooran edged Tyagi's delivery to Sanju Samson behind the stumps. New man Deepak Hooda walked across his stumps but failed to connect the first ball he faced, however, he was caught behind in the very next delivery. With three needed off one ball, it was left to Fabian Allen to hit the winning runs but Kartik Tyagi delivered a perfect yorker to seal the match.

IPL 2021: Kartik Tyagi's last over heroics earns praise from fans

IPL 2021: Recap of Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings

Put in to bat, Jaiswal and Lewis gave RR a flying start with the former smashing two successive fours off Shami in the first over and the latter smacking Ishan Porel, also playing his first match, for a six. The West Indies batsman punished Porel for bowling short and wide, blasting four boundaries in the fourth over. Deepak Hooda was then taken to the cleaners as he bled 13 runs.

Arshdeep then produced the breakthrough, deceiving Lewis with a slower ball as Mayank Agarwal took a fine low catch as RR were 57 for one after the powerplay. Rajasthan Royals ended up making 183/4 with Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (49) and Mahipal Lomror (43) scoring the bulk of the runs for the team. For Punjab Kings Arshdeep Singh (5/32) and Mohammed Shami (3/21) did the majority of the damage.

Chasing 184 runs to win Sanju Samson's side was seemingly down and out when KXIP opening pair Mayank Agarwal (67) and KL Rahul (49) put on 120 runs in 11.5 overs. With Aiden Markram (26 not out) and Nicholas Pooran (32) going strong, it looked like it would be only a matter of time when Punjab would wrap up the match. But in the end, Punjab made a mess in the last over to suffer their sixth defeat from nine matches. With this win, the Royals moved to the fifth spot after four wins from eight matches.

