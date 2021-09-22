PBKS Vs RR: Riyan Parag Reveals Mustafizur Rahman Chat Before Kartik Tyagi's Last Over

Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Riyan Parag said that his team did not give up despite Punjab Kings needing just eight runs off the last two overs during Tuesday’s IPL 2021 PBKS vs RR game at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran played good knocks and ensured that PBKS came within touching distance of a victory, taking the required run rate below a run-a-ball.

However, Bangladesh’s Mustafizur Rahman and Kartik Tyagi pulled a rabbit out of the hat and secured a two-run win for the Royals. After Mustafizur gave four runs in the penultimate over, Tyagi pulled off an improbable heist in the final over. Tyagi picked up two wickets of Pooran and Deepak Hooda, and bowled five dot balls.

Parag, who had a rough day with bat and ball, revealed what he spoke to Mustafizur about taking the game to the last over. The youngster also had words of praises for Tyagi, who made a stupendous comeback after leaking 28 runs in his first three overs.

"The mood is really nice; cricket is a really funny game. We were in the driving seat after the first innings but we were poor in the field, the game was slipping away. In the 19th over, I was at mid-off, I told Mustafizur Rahman that do not to let it finish in this over and we can have a chance in the final two overs. Defending eight runs of last two overs was incredible," Parag said.

"I hope Kartik Tyagi does it for us in the rest of the matches," says Riyan Parag

"This is the number one spell I have seen in all my career, but I hope Kartik does it for us in the rest of the matches as well. We had a bad day in the field, I rate myself as one of the best fielders, but in the end, I am human and I can drop a catch too," he added.

At one point in time, Punjab Kings were cruising after Rahul and Agarwal’s 120-run stand off 71 balls. Agarwal scored a sparkling 43-ball 67 with seven fours and two sixes, but his knock went in vain. Tyagi went on to bag the Player of the Match award.

Image: PTI/BCCI