PBKS Vs SRH Dream11 Team: Punjab Kings Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Prediction, Team News

The Punjab Kings will take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 14th match of the IPL 2021 on Wednesday, April 21. The match will take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai from 3:30 PM IST onwards. Here is our PBKS vs SRH Dream11 prediction, team and top picks.

IPL 2021: PBKS vs SRH match preview

Currently occupying the last two places on the IPL 2021 points table, the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings will see this match as a launchpad for their floundering campaigns. Having lost each of their three matches so far - the only team to be struggling as such - David Warner and his SRH side will hope for the return of the injured Kane Williamson to give a boost to their struggling batting lineup. Meanwhile, KL Rahul and the Punjab Kings will hope to finally close out a match, having lost their last two encounters from very strong positions. Considering that this will be their first match in Chennai, the Kings will be at a slight disadvantage on Wednesday.

PBKS vs SRH: Pitch Conditions and Weather Report

The track at this venue has been supporting spinners and slow bowlers through and season, with runs in short supply despite the new black soil pitches. Out of the last five games here, the chasing team has won only once, which is why the captain winning the toss is likely to bat first. The weather during the PBKS vs SRH match will be partly cloudy with high humidity, perhaps helping pacers a little more. Dew should not be a factor in this afternoon game.

Average first innings score: 160 (89 matches)

Record of chasing teams: Won – 35

Injury and Availability News

Kane Williamson's participation for SRH is likely.

PBKS vs SRH dream11 team: Probable Playing XIs

PBKS: KL Rahul (c&wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Jalaj Saxena/Ravi Bishnoi, Fabian Allen, Mohammed Shami, Jhye Richardson, Arshdeep Singh

SRH: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Abhishek Sharma

PBKS vs SRH player record

With 157 runs in the bank already, Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul will come into this game with his sights set on the Orange Cap. He is followed by SRH's Jonny Bairstow, who has put up a total of 110 runs in his three games so far. At No.12, 13 and 14 on the list respectively, are Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda and SRH skipper David Warner. Hooda will come into the game boasting the highest strike rate of the lot, at an impressive 171. With an average of 68, Shahrukh Khan will also add to PBKS' batting strength.

Coming to bowling, Punjab youngster Arshdeep Singh will be the highest wicket-taker from both team, with 5 scalps to his name. Afghan spinner Rashid Khan will be the best bowler for SRH, coming in with 4 wickets from three games. Khan will boast the best economy in the entire tournament, a spectacular 5.33.

PBKS vs SRH best team: Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Captain – KL Rahul, David Warner, Chris Gayle

Vice-Captain – Mayank Agarwal, Jonny Bairstow, Rashid Khan

KL Rahul and David Warner will be perfect options as captain or vice-captain.

PBKS vs SRH Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – KL Rahul (VC)

Batsmen – Mayank Agarwal, Jonny Bairstow, David Warner (C), Chris Gayle, Shahrukh Khan

All-Rounders – Deepak Hooda

Bowlers – Arshdeep Singh, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi

PBKS vs SRH Dream11 Prediction

According to our PBKS vs SRH Dream11 Prediction, the Punjab Kings are likely to edge past the Sunrisers and win this match.

Note: The PBKS vs SRH player record and as a result, the PBKS vs SRH best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The PBKS vs SRH Dream11 team and PBKS vs SRH prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: IPL website