PBKS Vs SRH Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, IPL 2021 Match 14 Preview

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 14 of IPL 2021 on Wednesday, April 21 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The PBKS vs SRH live stream will commence at 3:30 PM (IST). Ahead of the high-octane clash, here's a look at PBKS vs SRH live telecast details, PBKS vs SRH pitch report and weather forecast, PBKS vs SRH live scores info and PBKS vs SRH head to head record.

Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match Preview

Punjab Kings made a bright start to the tournament by clinching a nail-biting contest against Rajasthan Royals. However, since then, KL Rahul's men have lost two games on a trot against Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals. The Punjab-based franchise have failed to click as a unit and their pace attack's ineffectiveness is one of the reasons behind their successive defeats. The Kings will look to get back to winning ways by beating David Warner's men.

Sunrisers Hyderabad have had a torrid start to their IPL 2021 campaign. The David Warner-led side have ended up losing the first three games of the competition and at the moment, are the only team who haven't yet gotten off the mark on the points table. The Orange Army are set to come out all guns blazing as they look the secure their first points of the competition. Both sides are filled with some of the most prominent T20 players, which is why fans are in for an exciting contest.

PBKS vs SRH live telecast and live streaming Details

For the PBKS vs SRH live telecast in India, fans can tune into the Star Sports Network at 3:30 PM (IST) on Wednesday, April 21. For PBKS vs SRH live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the league. Furthermore, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams. The PBKS vs SRH live stream in India will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

PBKS vs SRH pitch report

The track at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai is traditionally known for its assistance to spinners and slow bowlers. Batting here is a little difficult, which is why batsmen need to get their eye in before deciding to shift gears. There was ample turn on offer during Tuesday night's game between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians and the same can be expected on Wednesday. Anything around 160 would mostly be a winning score on this surface. Out of the last five games here, the chasing team has won only once, which is why the captain winning the toss is likely to bat first.

Chennai weather forecast

The weather during the PBKS vs SRH match will be partly cloudy. According to AccuWeather, the temperature in Chennai is expected to be around 33°C during the commencement of the match. The temperature will pretty much remain the same during the finishing stages (30°C at around 7:00 PM IST). Meanwhile, the humidity levels throughout the course of the match will be extreme and will hover between 55-70%. There will be a significant cloud cover during the game but the conditions will be all right for an exciting PBKS vs SRH contest at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

PBKS vs SRH head to head record

According to PBKS vs SRH h2h record, Sunrisers Hyderabad clearly have an upper hand over Punjab Kings. The two sides have locked horns with each other on 16 occasions with SRH winning 11 matches as compared to Punjab's 5. As far as PBKS vs SRH h2h record from last year is concerned, both sides won one game each. Hyderabad won the first game by 69 runs while Punjab triumphed in the reverse fixture by 12 runs.

