PBKS Vs SRH Live Telecast And Stream: Where To Watch IPL 2021 In US, UK, Canada And WI?

The two bottom-placed teams of the IPL 2021, the Punjab Kings and the Sunrisers Hyderabad, will go head to head in Match 14 of the season. The fixture will take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai and is scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM IST on April 21. Languishing at the last place on the table, David Warner and his SRH side have looked like a shell of their former selves - the side that almost made it to the finals in 2020.

Struggling on both fronts, the team has been unable to notch up a single win so far in the season and will hope to remedy that in this match. Meanwhile, KL Rahul and his Punjab Kings have called back into old habits, losing their last two games from winning positions. With just one win to their name, the team is at the second-last place on the table. Here is a look at the PBKS vs CSK live telecast and live streaming details for the UK, the US, the West Indies and Canada.

PBKS vs SRH live in UK

Fans in the UK can catch the PBKS vs SRH live in UK, and the rest of the IPL 2021 season by tuning into Sky Sports. Viewers can pick between watching all the action on TV, on the Sky Sports Cricket channel or stream the game live on the Sky Go app. The PBKS vs SRH live telecast in the country will commence at 11:00 AM UK time. Meanwhile, fans in Continental Europe (except the UK and Ireland) can watch the PBKS vs SRH live on YuppTV, a leading OTT platform for South Asian content.

PBKS vs SRH US channel

The PBKS vs SRH US channel is Willow TV, a long-time broadcaster of cricket content in the country. American fans who prefer to stream their content can watch the PBKS vs SRH live streaming in the US on the Disney+ Hotstar platform. The PBKS vs SRH live telecast in the country will begin at 6:00 AM Eastern Standard Time (EST).

PBKS vs SRH live stream in West Indies

The PBKS vs SRH live stream in West Indies will be available on television/live stream on Flow TV (Flow Sports 2) throughout the region. As per West Indies time, the PBKS vs SRH live telecast in the country will commence at 6:00 AM EST.

PBKS vs SRH in Canada live streaming details

Canadian fans can also catch the PBKS vs SRH match live on Willow TV, a subscription-based satellite TV channel that offers 24/7 cricket content. As of now, there is no information on a live streaming option for viewers in Canada. The PBKS vs SRH live telecast will begin at 6:00 AM EDT.

Image Credits: IPL website