PBV Vs PCR Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, Team News And Preview

Match 30 of the ECS T10 Prague 2021 will be played between Prague Spartans Vanguards and Prague CC Rooks at the Vinor Cricket Ground. The match starts at 11:00 AM local time (2:30 PM IST) on Tuesday, May 11. Here is our PBV vs PCR Dream11 prediction, PBV vs PCR Dream11 team, PBV vs PCR best team and PBV vs PCR player record.

PBV vs PCR match prediction

This is the second match of the day for Prague Spartans Vanguards after facing Prague Barbarian Vandals in the opening fixture. The team is at the third spot on the points table with three wins and two losses from five matches so far. Speaking about the campaign so far, PSV started the competition with a win over Prague CC Rooks by 4 wickets, following which they managed to overcome the United CC challenge via the golden ball rule.

They lost their match to Prague Barbarian Vandals by 3 runs after which they lost to Brno Rangers by 17 runs. The team then defeated Prague CC Rooks in their previous fixture to keep hold of the third spot.

Prague CC Rooks, on the other hand, are at the rock bottom on the points table with no wins and five losses from 5 matches played so far. They will be desperately looking to open their account by winning this match, but in order to do that, they will have to really play well to upstage Prague Spartans Vanguards. After a win in the previous fixture, Prague Spartans Vanguards will be looking to add more misery, while Prague CC Rooks will look to look to put up a good fight despite a stronger opponent.

PBV vs PCR weather report

The condition will be an intermittent cloud cover with no chance of rain coming down during the middle of the match. The wind gusts will be around 11 km/h with temperatures hovering around 23 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With no chances of showers coming during the match, teams will be hoping to get to play the full quota of overs, making the PBV vs PCR Dream11 prediction a viable one.

PBV vs PCR pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

PBV vs PCR player record

For Prague Barbarian Vandals, Sabawoon Davizi and Amritpal Rai have done well so far in the tournament. The duo will be expected to once again perform well in today's matches. For Prague CC Rooks, Naveen Gunasekaran and Christopher Tebb have done well so far in the tournament. The duo will be expected to once again perform well in today's matches.

PBV vs PCR Dream11 team

PBV vs PCR Dream11 prediction

As per our PBV vs PCR Dream11 prediction, PBV will come out on top in this contest.

Note The PBV vs PCR player record and as a result, the PBV vs PCR best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The PBV vs PCR Dream11 team and PBV vs PCR Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: FanCode