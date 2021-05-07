PBV Vs PSV Dream11 Prediction, Team News, ECS T10 Prague 2021 Match 17 Top Fantasy Picks

Match 17 of the ECS T10 Prague 2021 will be played between Prague Barbarians Vandals and Prague Spartans Vanguards at the Vinor Cricket Ground. The match starts at 11:00 AM local time (2:30 PM IST) on Friday, May 7. Here is our PBV vs PSV Dream11 prediction, PBV vs PSV Dream11 team, PBV vs PSV best team and PBV vs PSV player record.

Prague Barbarians Vandals are currently no longer the table-toppers in Group B after losing their first match in the competition on Thursday. They lost their first match in the tournament against Brno Rangers by 32 runs. They will be taking on the same opponents later in the day and will be hoping to even the score by winning that match. Looking at their performances in the tournament so far, Prague Barbarians Vandals opened their campaign with a 9-wicket win over Prague CC Rooks, following which they beat United CC by 8 wickets.

Prague Spartans Vanguards, on the other hand, are unbeaten in their group winning both their fixtures played in the tournament so far. They first knocked out Prague CC Rooks by 4 wickets following which they managed to overcome the United CC challenge via the golden ball rule. They will certainly look to make it three wins on the trot as the winner of this match will go to the top of the points table.

The condition will be cloudy with no chance of rain coming down during the middle of the match. The wind gusts will be around 32 km/h with temperatures hovering around 9 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With chances of showers coming during the match, teams will be hoping to get to play the full quota of overs, making the PBV vs PSV Dream11 prediction a viable one.

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

Sabawoon Davizi and Divyendra Singh have looked decent with the bat for Prague Barbarians Vandals and the duo will look to continue their fine start with the bat and continue to add more runs to the tally. For Prague Spartans Vanguards, Arman Bhuiyan and Satyajit Sengupta have done well with ball and bat so far in the tournament. The team will reply on duo's performance to keep the winning streak going

As per our PBV vs PSV Dream11 prediction, PSV will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The PBV vs PSV player record and as a result, the PBV vs PSV best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The PBV vs PSV Dream11 team and PBV vs PSV Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

