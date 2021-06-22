PCB And Batting Coach Younis Khan Part Ways Mutually, Replacement To Be Named

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has officially confirmed that it has parted ways with former skipper and batting coach Younis Khan.

Younis Khan was appointed as the Pakistan team's batting coach in November last year on a two-year contract until the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022.

PCB decides to part ways with batting coach Younis Khan

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan in an official PCB release said: "It is sad to lose an expert of the stature and experience of Younis Khan. Following a series of discussions, we both have reluctantly but mutually and amicably agreed that it was time to move in different directions."

"I want to thank Younis Khan for his contributions during his short stint as the Pakistan men's national cricket team's batting coach and hope he will remain available to assist the PCB by sharing his vast knowledge with the emerging cricketers," he added.

Both PCB and Younis Khan have agreed to not make any further comment on the reasons for the former captain's departure.

Pakistan men's national cricket team will travel to the United Kingdom without a batting coach, while the decision to appoint Younis Khan's replacement for the West Indies tour will be made in due course.

Younis Khan's illustrious cricketing career

Younis Khan has been one of the finest batsmen to have represented Pakistan at the highest level. In his successful cricketing career from 2000 to 2017, he has represented Pakistan in 118 Tests, 265 One Day Internationals, and 25 T20Is. He is one of the few batsmen in the world to have scored over 10,000 runs in red-ball cricket. Younis had led the Men In Green to their first and only ICC T20 World Cup triumph in 2009. The former skipper was also a part of Pakistan's ICC Champions Trophy 2009 squad that had finished as the semi-finalists and the 2011 World Cup squad that managed a semi-final finish under Shahid Afridi's captaincy where they lost to arch-rivals and eventual winners India.

(With ANI Inputs)