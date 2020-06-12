PCB Announces 29-member Squad For England Tour, Star Pacer Mohammad Amir Misses Out

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced its 29-member squad for the away series against England that gets underway at the end of next month. Youngsters Haider Ali and Kashif Bhatti are the two uncapped players who have been named in the squad.

The squad members include a lot of young talent and a couple of experienced campaigners as well including the likes of former skipper Mohammad Hafeez, veteran pacer Wahab Riaz and middle-order batsman Fawad Alam.

Whereas, the young guns include players like Faheem Ashraf, Imran Khan, Khushdil Shah, etc. Meanwhile, the likes of Musa Khan, Bilal Asif, Imran Butt, and Mohammad Nawaz have been roped in as reserved players.

At the same time, a few of the senior players have also made themselves unavailable as well. Left-handed batsman Haris Sohail has opted out of the tour for unknown reasons while young pacer Hasan Ali misses out due to a back injury. Star fast bowler Mohammad Amir has made himself unavailable for selection as he is expecting the birth of his second child.

Pakistan tour of England 2020

The 1992 World Cup winners will be touring England for a three-match Test series that will be followed by a three-match T20I series from July 30 to September 2, 2020. Meanwhile, the PCB also announced that spin legend Mushtaq Ahmed has been named as the bowling coach for the upcoming tour while former captain as well as batting great Younis Khan has been appointed as the batting coach.

Earlier in the week, the PCB canceled a players’ training camp at the National Cricket Academy due to the increase in cases of COVID-19 in the country. The PCB had said that taking into account the COVID-19 outlook in Pakistan in the coming weeks, the operational and logistical matters as well the observation that keeping players in a safe and secure environment would remain a challenge, which is why the PCB decided not to hold a training camp prior to their departure for England. Instead, the PCB asked ECB to prepare an itinerary which allows the Pakistan team to reach London early in June. The squad was originally scheduled to land in the UK on July 6.

(Image Courtesy: AP)