PCB Begins Online Fitness Tests Despite Top Domestic Batsman Getting Injured Last Week

The Pakistan Cricket Board had to call off its premier T20 competition, the PSL 2020 just before its semi-finals, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Since then, like all other cricket-playing nations, the PCB and its cricket has come to a standstill with little to no knowledge of what the future holds. However, the Ehsan Mani-led PCB is taking no chances with player fitness and their readiness for when cricket resumes.

PCB conducts online fitness tests for centrally contracted players during Coronavirus, coach Misbah ul Haq monitors

According to a report by PTI, the PCB has been conducting online fitness tests for its players since Monday. The first wave of players who were announced to be tested were Haris Sohail, Hasan Ali, Muhammad Abbas, Asad Shafiq, former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, Imad Wasim and Shadab Khan. The testing process has been created by Yasir Malik, the strength and conditioning coach and head coach Misbah ul Haq also supervises the players when testing is done.

Last week, the board started conducting similar tests for its domestically-contracted players and it was during the same that batsman Sohaib Maqsood sustained a leg injury. Recently, controversy also emerged when batsman Umar Akmal reportedly misbehaved after failing a fitness test as well.

The move comes as a surprise post Maqsood's injury as it could well raise questions over Pakistan's methods or style of conducting fitness tests. The Pakistan cricket team has hardly been renowned for its fitness, except for its time with former coach Mickey Arthur.

Coronavirus: Pakistan Cricket's England future to be decided by May 15

According to the report, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) will decide the final plan for the Pakistan tour of England by May 15. The Pakistan team was supposed to tour England in July but the plans may be changed as the English cricket calendar might completely be altered. The England team was hosting the West Indies from June 4 but even that tour's status is currently in limbo.

The ECB might also cancel its inaugural The Hundred tournament, which was supposed to be held in July. The PCB will also be looking to complete the PSL, which was postponed indefinitely on the day of its semi-finals. PCB chairman Ehsan Mani recently talked on the PCB podcast about how the board can financially survive for now but a cancellation of the T20 World Cup will land a significant blow on the board's finances.

