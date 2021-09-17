PCB Boss Ramiz Raja Slams New Zealand Scrapping Pak Tour; Netizens Say 'play With Taliban'

The start of the first One Day International (ODI) between New Zealand and Pakistan was delayed due to security reasons on Friday. As per reports, players were told to remain in their hotel rooms due to unknown reasons. Moreover, the fans were also stopped from entering the Pindi stadium before the match could begin. It later emerged that the entire tour is being called off due to New Zealand's security concerns which come hand-in-glove with Pakistan.

Despite such the obvious terror reality in Pakistan, Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB's) chief Ramiz Raja laid the blame on New Zealand for not remaining patient, and walking out of the series. Raja has since been schooled by the netizens who have stood by New Zealand's decision.

PCB chief Ramiz Raja took to his Twitter account to slam New Zealand for 'walking out of the tour,' stating that he felt 'sorry for the fans' and their players. He also threatened the Black Caps by stating that they would hear Pakistan at the ICC. While Raja criticizes New Zealand, he seems to ignore the security threats that have loomed over his nation for the longest of times.

Crazy day it has been! Feel so sorry for the fans and our players. Walking out of the tour by taking a unilateral approach on a security threat is very frustrating. Especially when it’s not shared!! Which world is NZ living in??NZ will hear us at ICC. — Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) September 17, 2021

He was soundly rebutted, however, by the netizens

Rubbish - NZ would never do that, they have every right to leave for safety reason... NZ only looking after its people and putting their safety before a sport — Luke Dalgety 🇳🇿 (@Dalgety_13) September 17, 2021

Good response. Pakistani ministers are advocating for terrorists Taliban around the world and then they pretend as if there’s no problem. Global terrorism originates from here. It was very brave of NZ team to have reached there. — Search Your Soul (@Search4YourSoul) September 17, 2021

Under the dynamic leadership of Imran Khan and Ramiz Raja, Pakistan made "fool proof" arrangements. pic.twitter.com/QNUxk8JMkg — Naila Inayat (@nailainayat) September 17, 2021

Pakistanis are saying cancelling tour by New Zealand is a conspiracy planned by India😃



Bhaijaan🇵🇰,Cricket is played with ball/bat and not with grenade/bomb & bullets



Imran Khan should call Taliban cricket team to play with Pakistan..It will be a Match between Equals#PakvsNz — Major Surendra Poonia (@MajorPoonia) September 17, 2021

PCB releases statement, reveals Pak PM personally appealed to New Zealand PM

In response to the New Zealand Cricket Board citing security concerns in Pakistan to 'postpone the series,' PCB released a statement. The PCB Board said that Pakistan PM Imran Khan personally spoke to New Zealand's PM Jacinda Ardern. In the statement, Khan informed her that Pakistan has 'one of the best intelligence systems in the world,' and so no security threats of any 'kind exists for the visiting team.' However, clearly, the Pakistan PM's assurances mean nothing.

The complete statement is mentioned below: