PCB Boss Ramiz Raja Slams New Zealand Scrapping Pak Tour; Netizens Say 'play With Taliban'

PCB chief Ramiz Raja took to his Twitter account to slam New Zealand for 'walking out of the tour,' stating that he felt 'sorry for the fans' and their players.

PCB Chief Ramiz Raja on Pakistan vs New Zealand

The start of the first One Day International (ODI) between New Zealand and Pakistan was delayed due to security reasons on Friday. As per reports, players were told to remain in their hotel rooms due to unknown reasons. Moreover, the fans were also stopped from entering the Pindi stadium before the match could begin. It later emerged that the entire tour is being called off due to New Zealand's security concerns which come hand-in-glove with Pakistan.

Despite such the obvious terror reality in Pakistan, Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB's) chief Ramiz Raja laid the blame on New Zealand for not remaining patient, and walking out of the series. Raja has since been schooled by the netizens who have stood by New Zealand's decision.

PCB chief Ramiz Raja criticizes New Zealand amidst security threats; gets slammed

PCB chief Ramiz Raja took to his Twitter account to slam New Zealand for 'walking out of the tour,' stating that he felt 'sorry for the fans' and their players. He also threatened the Black Caps by stating that they would hear Pakistan at the ICC. While Raja criticizes New Zealand, he seems to ignore the security threats that have loomed over his nation for the longest of times.

He was soundly rebutted, however, by the netizens

PCB releases statement, reveals Pak PM personally appealed to New Zealand PM

In response to the New Zealand Cricket Board citing security concerns in Pakistan to 'postpone the series,' PCB released a statement. The PCB Board said that Pakistan PM Imran Khan personally spoke to New Zealand's PM Jacinda Ardern. In the statement, Khan informed her that Pakistan has 'one of the best intelligence systems in the world,' and so no security threats of any 'kind exists for the visiting team.' However, clearly, the Pakistan PM's assurances mean nothing.

The complete statement is mentioned below:

"Earlier today, the New Zealand cricket board informed us that they had been alerted to some security alert and have unilaterally decided to postpone the series. PCB and Govt of Pakistan made foolproof security arrangements for all visiting teams.

We have assured the NZ cricket board of the same. The Prime Minister spoke personally to the Prime Minister of New Zealand and informed her that we have one of the best Intelligence systems in the world and that no security threat of any kind exists for the visiting team.

The security officials with the NZ team have been satisfied with security arrangements made by the Govt of Pakistan throughout their stay here.

PCB is willing to continue the scheduled matches. However, cricket lovers in Pakistan and around the world will be disappointed by this last-minute withdrawal."

