PCB CEO Claims Pakistan Lost $200 Million Revenues For Not Playing At Home From 2009-2019

Pakistan is a cricket crazy nation and just like India, it is considered a religion in the country. However, Pakistan was deprived of cricketing action for a decade due to security reasons. The reason Pakistan got blacklisted as an international cricket venue was because of a terror attack on the visiting Sri Lankan national team. However, international cricket returned to Pakistan last year in December when Bangladesh and Sri Lanka toured the nation.

Wasim Khan opens up on the loss PCB has faced for not being able to play at home

Now, the Chief Executive of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Wasim Khan has made a huge claim about the losses that the board has had to incur in the last decade because of not playing at home. Wasim Khan estimated that Pakistan may have lost over $200 million of revenue as a result of not being able to play at home.

In fact, Wasim Khan also reckoned that Pakistan have lost a generation of potential cricketers. He added that thankfully, the PCB has kept its head above water and they are not in a position where they are relying on ICC handouts completely. Khan stated that there is a level of self-sustainability and it might be because they're the only sport in this country.

Khan further said that unlike England, where you constantly have to sell the game to youngsters, Pakistan is pushing at an open door in many ways. He opined that their franchise owners will hold a talent hunt day and probably 3,000-5,000 youngsters from the age of 16-21 will turn up hoping to be found and then get an opportunity.

Imran Khan reckons Pakistan will become a major cricketing force now

PCB recently revealed a pioneering and competitive 2019-20 domestic cricket structure. The new structure will be based on a three-tiered bottom-up approach according to which cricketers have a clear pathway ahead of them to progress to the top level. There have also been major changes like an increase in players' earnings, change of ball (from Dukes to Kookaburra) and upgradation of facilities.

All the changes will be implemented in the 31-match Quaid-e-Azam Trophy will commence on September 14, with red-ball cricket being given the most attention. According to Imran Khan, the introduction of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy will have a transformative effect. While speaking to Sky Sports recently, Imran Khan said that he feels that Pakistan will become a major cricketing force now.

The Pakistan PM added that his country has always had talent but it never had the proper domestic cricket to polish that talent. Imran Khan reckoned that with the introduction of six regional teams, one will find that because of the talent they have in Pakistan, it will become a very strong team.

England vs Pakistan 2020 live streaming details

The England vs Pakistan 2020 live streaming in India is available to viewers on Sony LIV. But fans can also enjoy the scores of the England vs Pakistan 2020 live in India by logging onto FanCode. The England vs Pakistan 2020 live streaming in India telecast would also be available on Sony SIX.

Apart from the Sony Pictures Sports Network, the England vs Pakistan 2020 live streaming will be available on Airtel TV and Jio TV. The first England vs Pakistan 2020 Test commenced on August 5 at 3:30 PM IST. After the end of play on Day 1, Pakistan were 139/2 with Babar Azam (69) and Shan Masood (46) going strong for the visitors. The way Babar Azam approaches his innings will be crucial for Pakistan if they are to set a big total.

IMAGE COURTESY: PCB