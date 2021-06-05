PCB CEO Reveals Efforts Are Being Made To Bring Mohammad Amir Back From Retirement

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) CEO Wasim Khan on Saturday disclosed that efforts are being made to bring pacer Mohammad Amir back into the team, adding "He is still a valuable player for the country". Khan, while speaking on YouTube channel Cricket Baaz, said that he recently met with Amir in the United Kingdom and heard all his grievances against the management. Khan added that he also expressed his disappointment with Amir regarding the path he had adopted to exit Pakistan cricket.

"I met with Amir in the United Kingdom and heard all his grievances about the management. I also expressed my disappointment with the way he dealt with the issue. The path he adopted was not right. Amir is still a valuable player and can play for the country, Efforts are being made for his reconcilement with coaches," Khan said.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam had recently said that he would try his best to bring Mohammad Amir back into the squad. During an interview with Cricket Pakistan, Babar said that Amir is a world-class bowler and any team would like to have him on the side. Babar said that he would speak to Amir to know about his problems and also request him to make a comeback to the Pakistan team.

Amir's retirement

Amir had announced retirement from international cricket back in December 2020, citing personal reasons. Amir later revealed that he wasn't getting the respect he deserved and there was a lot of mental pressure being put upon him by the management. Amir blamed Pakistan's head coach Misbah ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis for his premature retirement at the age of 29. Amir said that he would think about making a comeback for the Pakistan team if the current management is expelled.

