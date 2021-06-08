PCB CEO Wasim Khan Reveals Why IPL Attracts World-class Players Compared To PSL

Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) chief executive Wasim Khan has underscored the major reason behind world-class cricketers eluding the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Khan, while speaking to Cricket Pakistan, revealed why the Indian Premier League (IPL) continues to attract top players compared to the PSL. Khan said the key motivation is money as franchises in the IPL spend $2-3 million each on top players for the duration of the tournament, which is way more than what they could ever earn in the PSL.

'PSL needs more sustainable model'

Khan criticised the current model of the PSL and said franchises have been running in losses since the inception of the tournament in 2016. Khan said the current model needs to be made sustainable in order to generate profit, which in turn will encourage owners to spend more money on players. The chief executive officer of PCB said that if franchises start making profits, PSL will also attract world-class players such as AB de Villiers, who loves to play in the IPL. Khan said the first priority for them at the PCB is to make PSL more sustainable so that the franchises start making profits.

Khan also talked about the difficulty faced by the PCB in shifting the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League to the UAE. Khan said it was very challenging for them to move the tournament to the United Arab Emirates. He thanked the Emirates Cricket Board and Abu Dhabi Sports Council for their support in helping conduct the remainder of the season in the country. Khan also hinted that PSL 7 might be held early next year as it is likely to clash with Australia's tour of Pakistan. Khan said Australia has agreed to visit Pakistan after 22 years and missing the window to conduct PSL 7 would mean another 3-4 years of wait.

The sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2021) was postponed indefinitely with immediate effect on March 4 after six players featuring in the competition tested positive for COVID-19. It was announced last month that the Pakistan Cricket Board would organise the remainder of PSL matches in UAE.

IMAGE: PTI/Twitter/ICC