'PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja Should Resign Immediately: Ex-Pakistan Players Make Big Statement

The Pakistan cricket team has become the subject of heavy criticism from the cricket community, following their defeat against India and Zimbabwe in the Super 12 stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022. Pakistan suffered a one-run loss to Zimbabwe on October 27 after losing to India by four wickets on October 23. Meanwhile, criticizing the team for their dismal performance, former Pakistan cricketer Sikander Bakht has now called out the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja, asking him to resign immediately. On the other hand, Danish Kaneria also criticized the team management for their decisions.

Bakht reportedly demanded Raja’s resignation, alongside the sacking of head coach Saqlain Mushtaq and batting coach Mohammad Yousaf. As per reports, Bakht said, “PCB chairman Ramiz Raja should resign immediately. Not only chairman but head coach Saqlain Mushtaq and batting coach Mohammad Yousaf should also resign”.

'They are playing for themselves': Sikander Bakht on Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan

The cricketer who played his final international match in 1983 cited Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan’s position in the ICC T20I rankings and said the team will have nothing to do with the rankings, unless they win matches. “What should we do with the number one batter? I know Babar is a top batter but what’s his contribution?” the cricket expert questioned.

Bakht further criticized Mohammad Rizwan for Pakistan’s Asia Cup 2022 final loss against Sri Lanka. “We kept on saying that their approach is not up to the mark. They are playing for themselves, your middle-order is failing again and again but no one heard. Rizwan was to be blamed for our Asia Cup Final loss. They should have given chances to our middle-order batting,” he said.

Mohammad Amir lashes out at Ramiz Raja

from day one I said poor selection ub is cheez ki responsibility kon le ga I think it's time to get rid of so called chairman jo pcb ka khuda bana hwa hai and so called chief selector. — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) October 27, 2022

Here's what Dinesh Kaneria said about Pakistan Cricket

Meanwhile former Pakistan cricketer Dinesh Kaneria also criticized the team's performance in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022. Putting out a video on his official Youtube channel, Kaneria said, "Have you taken Fakhar Zaman to Australia to sell peanuts? Do you want to ruin the career of Shaheen Afridi? They haven't even identified Mohammad Nawaz's role in the team. Nawaz himself isn't aware of what the team management expects from him". Kaneria also criticized the team management for their poor selection and for being jealous from India.

Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam's dismal show in the T20 World Cup 2022

It is pertinent to mention that Rizwan is the no. 1 ranked player in the ICC T20I Batting Rankings, ahead of New Zealand’s Devon Conway and Indian superstar Suryakumar Yadav. Whereas, Babar Azam is placed fourth in the T20I batting rankings. However, Babar and Rizwan have failed to score big runs for Pakistan in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 so far.

After playing two matches, Rizwan has scored only 18 runs, while Babar has scored four runs. With the twin losses against India and Zimbabwe, Pakistan face the threat of being knocked out of the race for the T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final. The Pakistani team is currently placed fourth in the Super 12 points table below India, South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Bangladesh.