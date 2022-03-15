PCB Chief Ramiz Raja To Talk To BCCI's Sourav Ganguly About New Cricket 'proposal'

Former Pakistan cricket team skipper and the current Pakistan Cricket Board(PCB) chief Ramiz Raza spoke about discussing an important cricket proposal with the Board of Control for Cricket in India(BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly. Raza said he will put forward a proposal to launch a four-nation ODI tournament involving Australia and England alongside India and Pakistan while speaking to the reports in the National Stadium in Karachi. As per PTI, Raja cited the reason for the increase in revenue for both cricket-playing nations through the tournament.

Speaking to the reporters, Raja said, “I will talk to Sourav Ganguly about it when we meet for the ACC meeting in Dubai. Both of us are former captains and players and for us, cricket is not about politics”. However, the PCB chief further added that even if India turns down the proposal, they are looking to host Australia and England in an annual triangular tournament. “Even if India does not go with us on this proposal, we will think about launching an annual three-nation event with Australia and England in Pakistan,” he explained.

Ramiz Raja thinks the Indian team will travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup next year

The former Pakistan skipper also added that he is confident that India will travel to Pakistan to compete in the Asia Cup tournament in 2023. “I think they will come and if they don’t travel to Pakistan we will see what can be done,” Raja said. However, BCCI secretary Jay Shah has already turned down the proposal by saying that India looks at the bigger picture of globalization of the sport, rather than gaining from any short-term financial incentive. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka is slated to host the T20 version of the Asia Cup tournament this year, before the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup tournament, which is scheduled to be played in October-November in Australia.

India and Pakistan last played a bilateral series in early 2012 and have been playing against each other only at ICC’s events ever since. Although Pakistan has made several proposals in the past, BCCI has been unmoved from its stance of playing with the nation, due to the geopolitical situation involving both nations. Pakistan is currently hosting Australia for a bilateral series, which is Australia’s first tour of the country in 24 years. Earlier in 2021, New Zealand and England pulled out of their scheduled series against Pakistan in Pakistan due to safety concerns about their teams.