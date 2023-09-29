Last Updated:

PCB Chief Zaka Ashraf Stirs Controversy Ahead Of ODI WC, Terms India As 'Dushman Mulk'

PCB chairman Zaka Ashraf has stirred massive controversy ahead of the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023 as he termed India as 'Dishman Mulk'. Ntizens bash PCB chief.

Ashish Kapoor
Zaka Ashraf

PCB chairman Zaka Ashraf (Image: X)


A day after Pak Cricket Squad landed in Hyderabad to participate in the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023 match and was warmly welcomed by the fans, PCB Chief Zaka Ashraf made an indirect reference to India as "Dushman Mulk". Ashraf made this controversial comment while speaking to the media about the hike given to players in the new central contracts.

  • Pakistan will face Team india on October 14
  • Pakistan is set to face New Zealand in their warm-up match today
  • Babar Azam will be leading the Pakistan side in the World Cup

PCB Chairman makes Controversial Remark

In a video shared by a handle that goes by the name "Pakistan Untold" on X (formerly Twitter), the video PCB Chief can be seen making the remark that

"Players hain inka morale upar rehna chahiye jab ye kisi dushman mulk ya kisi bhi jagah khelne jaayen jahan wo competition ho raha ho, to they should go with the full support of the nation aur unko ek achche tarike se perform kar saken." This translates to "You should keep in mind that when the players go to an enemy country or where the competition is being held, you should support them so that they can perform well."

Netizens bash Zaka Arshaf over his comments

As soon as the video went viral, social media users not only from India but also from Pakistan were quick to school PCB president over his controversial remarks. Here's what they said

Due to soured relations, India and Pakistan only meet in multi-nation events like the World Cup, the Asia Cup, and the Champions Trophy. The last bilateral series between the teams was in 2012-13. IND vs PAK match is all set to take place in ICC ODI World Cup on 14th October 2023.

Pakistan's squad for ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr. 

 

