PCB Chief Zaka Ashraf Stirs Controversy Ahead Of ODI WC, Terms India As 'Dushman Mulk'

A day after Pak Cricket Squad landed in Hyderabad to participate in the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023 match and was warmly welcomed by the fans, PCB Chief Zaka Ashraf made an indirect reference to India as "Dushman Mulk". Ashraf made this controversial comment while speaking to the media about the hike given to players in the new central contracts.

Pakistan will face Team india on October 14

Pakistan is set to face New Zealand in their warm-up match today

Babar Azam will be leading the Pakistan side in the World Cup

PCB Chairman makes Controversial Remark

In a video shared by a handle that goes by the name "Pakistan Untold" on X (formerly Twitter), the video PCB Chief can be seen making the remark that

"Players hain inka morale upar rehna chahiye jab ye kisi dushman mulk ya kisi bhi jagah khelne jaayen jahan wo competition ho raha ho, to they should go with the full support of the nation aur unko ek achche tarike se perform kar saken." This translates to "You should keep in mind that when the players go to an enemy country or where the competition is being held, you should support them so that they can perform well."

PCB Chairman declares India "Dushman Mulk", says Pak cricketers have been paid unprecedented money to play in enemy country.



What are Indians doing? Inzi bhai, Shahid Bhai, Shoaib bhai, pls give interview. We are one, same food, lingo, culture, cricket..pic.twitter.com/PPnysbWrtN — Pakistan Untold (@pakistan_untold) September 28, 2023

Netizens bash Zaka Arshaf over his comments

As soon as the video went viral, social media users not only from India but also from Pakistan were quick to school PCB president over his controversial remarks. Here's what they said

#ZakaAshraf is a political hiring. What do you expect him to speak. — T (@2Witwolf) September 29, 2023

What a illeterate statement given my chairman PCB Zaka Ashraf, "Dushman Desh" totally un acceptable. Our players are in India & what type of statement is leaking out.#zakaashraf#PakistanCricketTeam — Usama Umair (@thegholuman) September 28, 2023

What the wrong person is PCB's Chairman, he did't know how to do diplomacy. I as a pakistani totally condemn his words Dushman mulk. It may also affect indian hospitality for Pak team.#ZakaAshraf #WorldCup2023 — Zulfiqar Ali (@Zulfiareeb) September 28, 2023

Due to soured relations, India and Pakistan only meet in multi-nation events like the World Cup, the Asia Cup, and the Champions Trophy. The last bilateral series between the teams was in 2012-13. IND vs PAK match is all set to take place in ICC ODI World Cup on 14th October 2023.

Pakistan's squad for ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr.