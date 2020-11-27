PCB Comes Under Fire Again As Domestic Players Remain 'unpaid' Despite New Structure?

The domestic cricketing structure in Pakistan had undergone several changes last year, which saw a huge fall in the earnings of most domestic cricketers. That's why a new grade-based system of monthly retainers and match fees had been introduced by the PCB for the ongoing year to ensure that domestic cricketers were paid well.

ALSO READ | New Zealand vs Pakistan 2020: 6 Pakistan cricketers test positive for COVID-19 in New Zealand

Pakistan domestic players suffer financial pressure due to unpaid salaries

However, according to a recent report by cricketpakistan.com.pk, the Pakistan cricket players salaries at the domestic level that needed to be paid by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) haven't still been paid. In fact, players who had signed their contracts in August are also waiting for the payment of their respective contractual amounts.

According to the new structure, the 192 players are bifurcated into five categories, starting with an A+ in which ten top performers from the previous season are placed. They carry a monthly retainer of PKR 150,000 (₹67,706). The second category 'A' comprises of 38 players who carry a salary of PKR 85,000 (₹38,366) while 48 players who fall in category 'B', get PKR 75,000 (₹33,853). The next two categories 'C' and 'D' have 72 and 24 players who carry a salary of PKR 65,000 (₹29,339) and PKR 40,000 (₹18,055) respectively.

ALSO READ | New Zealand vs Pakistan 2020: PCB left red-faced after 6 Pakistan players test COVID-19 positive on New Zealand arrival

While speaking to the Pakistani news network, an anonymous player revealed that despite signing the contracts in August, they had not received any payments to date. He added that many players rely on these salaries to put food on their tables and therefore are facing severe financial problems. The player further said that they are restricted to bio-bubbles in domestic matches and have no alternative routes through which they can take care of our households.

ALSO READ | Shoaib Akhtar cites Imran Khan's example to Pakistan youth for leading 'healthy' lifestyle

Notably, several cricketers who were formerly associated with departmental sides prioritised central contracts which ensures that their payments would be made according to the PCB’s policies. Moreover, the PCB had announced an operating expenditure budget of PKR 7.2 billion (₹352 crore) for the 2020-21 fiscal year out of which a record 25.2 per cent, i.e. PKR 1.95 billion (₹88 crore) was allocated for domestic cricket with an aim to ensure that Pakistan's domestic players are better paid.

ALSO READ | PCB chief Ehsan Mani against Indian becoming ICC chief again, labels Pak better than Aus

SOURCE: PCB TWITTER

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.