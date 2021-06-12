PCB Decides To Do Away With Two-day Test Series Ahead Of FTP Negotiations: Report

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reportedly decided to do away with the two-match Test series from 2023. According to Pakistani media, The News, PCB has decided not to play any two-match Test series from 2023 and instead focus on conducting three-match bilateral series. The report suggests that the PCB has already begun negotiating the ICC's Future Tour Programme (FTP) with all foreign cricket boards except for India. The decision to do away with the two-match Test series has been taken in order to provide enough opportunities to players so they could make the most of bilateral events.

The News reported a PCB source as saying that the current CEO of Pakistan Cricket Board, Wasim Khan is busy negotiating Future Tour Programme (FTP) with Australia, England, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, West Indies, South Africa, and New Zealand. According to the report, the PCB wants to secure "best deals" following 10 years of almost no international cricket in Pakistan. The PCB source further added that Pakistan "deserves" a better deal from the ICC on future events between 2023 and 2027 because of lost opportunities in the past due to an unofficial ban on visiting the country, which several countries still adhere to keeping safety measures in mind.

'India is not a priority'

According to reports, the Pakistan Cricket Board is also looking to secure hosting rights for the upcoming ICC multi-nation events, including the World Cups. The source said the priority for PCB at moment is to secure the best deals for the country from 2023 onwards. The source also talked about the resumption of cricket with India as he dismissed any future engagements until governments on both sides resolve issues. The source added that cricket against India is not the priority for PCB at this point in time as it is busy securing deals with other boards.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan cricket team led by young captain Babar Azam is all set to play limited-overs series against England in July following which the side will tour West Indies for two Tests and five T20Is. The Pakistan team is also slated to play a series against Afghanistan in September before beginning their scheduled home series against New Zealand and England.

Image: AP/PCB/Twitter