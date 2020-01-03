PCB Publicly Embarrassed Of Unfit Pakistan Players Gorging On Junk Food

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials recently revealed that the board will now fine players with 15 per cent of their salaries if they fail to maintain optimum fitness levels. The Pakistan cricket team and PCB were severely slammed by fans after a video of their players eating pizzas and burgers went viral during the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. The board has now decided to conduct mandatory fitness tests on their central contracted players, which include the likes of Babar Azam and Sarfaraz Ahmed among other Pakistani superstars.

PCB to issue 15 per cent fine on unfit Pakistan cricketers

Several Pakistan cricketers will be undergoing a mandatory fitness program at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore. The tests will be conducted on January 6 and January 7 under the supervision of Yasir Malik. Malik is currently the strength and conditioning coach of the Pakistan cricket team. According to PCB, players like Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir and Shadab Khan, who are currently playing in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), will undergo the fitness tests on January 20 and January 21.

The director of international cricket for Pakistan, Zakir Khan, also gave his take for the upcoming tests and fines on unfit players. Khan said that it was about time that PCB imposed some penalties on players according to their central contracts. He added that maintaining the fitness of Pakistan players is their objective. While speaking to a leading media outlet, he concluded that maintaining physical standards of any athlete throughout the year is a basic requirement. The PCB could finally be paying heed to their former head coach Mickey Arthur, who has earlier expressed his frustration at constantly having to push Pakistan's players to maintain their fitness by being strict on them when it comes to fielding for example.

The Pakistan Cricket Board has withdrawn fast-bowler Naseem Shah from next month’s ICC U19 Cricket World Cup to be played in South Africa from 17 January to 9 February. https://t.co/Q7MNkMrEav pic.twitter.com/VlciWuhgW5 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 31, 2019

