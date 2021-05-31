PCB Informs PSL Players To Expect More Delays In Issuing Visas To Travel To Abu Dhabi

After players and staff from Lahore and Karachi were barred from entering into a commercial flight to Abu Dhabi, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to move 13 of those cricketers to their respective homes as there can potentially be some more delays in the issuance of the remaining visas

According to PCB, as soon as the visas are processed, the players will undergo the mandatory PCR tests before boarding the first available commercial flight for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season six in Abu Dhabi.

The PCB also informed that five players and officials arrived in Abu Dhabi from Karachi this afternoon via Doha, while 12 players and officials left Lahore on Sunday evening and will arrive in Abu Dhabi via Bahrain on Monday morning. These 17 individuals were flown as per the exemption acquired from the UAE government.

'We regret the inconvenience': Babar Hamid

"We regret the inconvenience that has been caused to some players and officials, but these have been due to unforeseen circumstances and unexpected challenges," said PCB Director, Commercial and PSL 6 head Babar Hamid, in an official statement.

"The PCB is working hand in glove with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and the Emirates Cricket Board, and trying its best to get all participants in Abu Dhabi in time so that we can hold the remaining tournament," he added.

When will PSL 2021 resume?

The sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2021) was postponed indefinitely with immediate effect on March 4 after six players featuring in the competition tested positive for COVID-19. It was announced last month that the Pakistan Cricket Board would organise the remainder of PSL matches in UAE.

In April, the Pakistan Cricket Board had announced that the remaining matches were rescheduled to start on June 1, 2021. However, on 4 May 2021, all of the teams asked the PCB to move the remaining matches to the UAE due to a surge in COVID-19 cases in Pakistan as a result of which the neighboring country's cricket board had proposed to hold the entire tournament in Abu Dhabi.

Meanwhile, as per reports, the PSL is tentatively scheduled from June 5 but the PCB is yet to come up with fixtures. The window of hosting the event is small as Pakistan will have to leave for England on June 22 for a limited-overs series.

(With ANI Inputs)