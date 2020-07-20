PCB Officials' 'special Allowances' Disclosed, Spent ₹3 Cr Overseas In Last 2 Yrs: Report

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is going through torrid times as they have been severely hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. Firstly, the PCB was struggling to find a sponsor ahead of the England vs Pakistan 2020 series. Then, ground staff from across Pakistan sought help and wrote a 'long' letter to Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan urging him to redress their grievances along with an appeal for the payment of their salaries. Even former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar recently said that the PSL is facing an economic crisis and some of the owners are looking to sell their teams.

PCB officials gaining from huge salaries and allowances

Now, it has come to fore that PCB officials spent ₹3 crore (PKR 8 crore) overseas in the last two years under 'special allowances'. Recently, PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani and his wife left for England for vacations in the same chartered flight which England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) had sent for Pakistan team. Although the chairman won’t be receiving any allowance from the PCB during his private trip to England, it has been revealed that other PCB employees have been benefiting from massive salaries and allowances during their past domestic and foreign trips.

As reported by Cricket Pakistan, a document was forwarded by the PCB to National Assembly member Syed Imran Ahmed Shah, detailing the officials’ salaries and allowances. The document states the PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan and Chief Operating Officer (COO) Salman Naseer receive 10 percent of their monthly salary in the form of medical allowance.

They also get ₹40,000 in car allowance along with their monthly salary. However, what is important to note is that the PCB has provided them with a driver, petrol and a car anyway. Hence, the car allowance doesn’t make sense. The document further stated that for domestic travel, the PCB officials get a daily allowance of ₹1,300 with accommodation and ₹4,000 without accommodation. During foreign tours, the daily allowance is set at ₹15,000 with accommodation and ₹34,0000 without it. When it comes to the England tour, the daily allowance is ₹24,000 with accommodation and ₹54,000 without it. Moreover, the board also takes care of their mobile phone bill.

According to cricketpakistan.pk, following are the details of the allowances of other PCB employees:

Daily allowance on domestic travel with/without accommodation Daily allowance on foreign tours with/without accommodation Daily allowance on England tour with/without accommodation Car allowance Medical allowance CEO, COO, CFO ₹1300/4000 ₹15,000/34,000 ₹24,000/54,000 ₹40000 10% of salary Directors ₹1300/4000 ₹15,000/34,000 ₹24,000/54,000 ₹29,000 10% of salary Senior General Managers ₹900/2700 ₹13,000/26,000 ₹21,000/42,000 ₹22000 10% of salary General Managers ₹900/2700 ₹11,000/22,000 ₹18,000/36,000 ₹22000 10% of salary

IMAGE COURTESY: PCB