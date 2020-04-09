PCB To Conduct 'strict', 'online' Fitness Test For Pakistan Players From April 20-21

The coronavirus outbreak has brought a halt to all the sporting activities across the world. Cricketers who are used to tough fitness regimes have currently quarantined themselves. They are trying their best to remain fit by following their fitness regimes inside their houses.

PCB: Pakistan cricket players to give a virtual fitness test

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is all set to conduct a virtual fitness test for its players amid the massive coronavirus crisis. The world is in a lockdown due to the deadly virus, but the PCB is leaving no stone unturned in taking care of their players. The fitness test, which was set to be conducted on March 23 and March 24, was postponed to April 20 and 21 due to the pandemic.

PCB’s tests have been designed in a way so as to supervise how the players have been keeping up with their fitness while staying at home. It has also been learned that Misbah ul Haq, the Pakistan head coach and trainer Yasir Malik have iterated the cricketers about their obligation to stay fit.

The new fitness test needs a player to perform 30 burpees, 60 push-ups and 50 sit-ups. For completing each of the drills, they will be given a minute each. Also, a player needs to do 10 complete chin-ups in a single attempt. The test also includes 2.5-metre standing broad jump, 25 Bulgarian split squads, reverse planks for two minutes and a yo-yo test with a passing mark of 18.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Misbah ul Haq said with all the limitations and lack of resources at the moment, they have chalked out this new fitness battery which gives everyone an equal opportunity. He further said that they have to make sure that the players are giving their 100 percent. Misbah further said that they are informed well before time to make sure they are mentally and physically ready for it and added that all the tests will be carried out on video link by the team’s trainers.

IMAGE COURTESY: PTI