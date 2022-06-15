PCB Wants Discussion With Other Boards On IPL's Window In ICC's Next FTP Calendar

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) wants discussion with other Boards on the proposed dedicated two and half month window for IPL in ICC's next FTP calendar as they feel it could have an adverse effect on various international series.

Pakistan board's reaction came a day after BCCI secretary Jay Shah's exclusive interview to the PTI, where he stated that the Indian board will be getting a "two and a half month window" for the IPL in ICC's next FTP cycle starting from 2024 till 2031.

"From the next FTP cycle, IPL will have an official two-and-a-half month window so that all the top international cricketers can participate. We have had discussions with various boards as well as the ICC," Shah said in an exclusive interview to PTI.

The PCB feels that the matter needs discussion.

"The ICC board meeting will be held during the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in July and this matter will probably be discussed there," a PCB source said.

The PCB official said that while the PCB was happy to see the money coming into cricket, however, the BCCI's plans to totally book the top international players for the IPL every year could have an adverse effect on international bilateral series.

"Mr Jay Shah has said the BCCI is committed to international bilateral cricket but with so many leagues cropping up and the IPL planning expansion this has to be discussed among the cricket boards," the PCB official added.

Pakistani players have not been included in the IPL auctions after first edition since Mumbai terror attack in 2008.

While several Pakistani cricketers took part in the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League, but since then, they have not been included to be part of the cash-rich league nor does the BCCI played any bilateral series with Pakistan due to the tense cross-border relationship.

Many cricket analysts and critics see the enormous money channelised into the IPL in the latest media rights as something that will eventually change the face of international cricket with the ongoing FTP calendar ending with the 2023 World Cup in India.