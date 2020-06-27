PCB's Latest Salaries For Domestic Stars Worth 2 Days Pay Of Ranji Trophy Players In India

The Board of Governors (BoG) of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced an operating expenditure budget of PKR 7.2 billion (₹352 crore) for the 2020-21 fiscal year, which is a 10 per cent cut from the 2019-20 budget. However, the PCB has alloted 71.2 per cent of the overall budget for cricket to ensure that despite the financial problems due to the COVID-19 pandemic, cricket remains unaffected and the PCB continues to invest in the future.

PCB invests heavily in domestic cricket with an allocation of ₹0.81 billion

Out of the total budget, a record 25.2 per cent, i.e. PKR 1.95 billion (₹88 crore) is allocated for domestic cricket which will ensure that Pakistan's domestic players are better paid. The domestic cricketing structure in Pakistan had undergone several changes last year, which saw a huge fall in the earnings of most domestic cricketers. This is why a new grade-based system of monthly retainers and match fees has been introduced by the PCB.

According to the new structure, the 192 players will be bifurcated into five categories, starting with an A+ in which ten top performers from the previous season will be placed. They will earn a monthly retainer of PKR 150,000 (₹67,706). The second category 'A' will comprise of 38 players who will receive PKR 85,000 (₹38,366) while 48 players will fall in category 'B', who will get PKR 75,000 (₹33,853). The next two categories 'C' and 'D' will have 72 and 24 players who will earn PKR 65,000 (₹29,339) and PKR 40,000 (₹18,055) respectively. The names of the players who will fall into each category will be unveiled by the PCB by the end of the next month.

On the other hand, with the appointment of Sourav Ganguly as the BCCI President in October 2019, a lot of things changed in Indian cricket. One of the things that the Sourav Ganguly-led administration took care of is the salaries of domestic players. Sourav Ganguly aims at making the sport worthwhile financially for domestic cricketers as well, especially those who may not land up lucrative IPL contracts each season.

A Sportskeeda report quoted an unnamed BCCI official, who claimed that players can now stand to make ₹50-70 lakh per annum just from playing domestic cricket (eg: Ranji Trophy) after the new pay hikes are announced. This means if a domestic cricketer was making around ₹10 lakh per season, he will make ₹20 lakh upfront from BCCI and another ₹6 to 7 lakh from BCCI’s gross revenue share to make it ₹26 lakh.

There is a massive division between the payment structure of PCB and BCCI. When we look at Pakistan domestic players' highest earnings it comes to ₹67,706 monthly. On the other hand, top Indian domestic players are paid around ₹70,000 for two days. The lower runk of Indian players can even earn ₹20000 in two days or ₹3 lakh per month. This shows the massive difference of payments to domestic players between the two boards.

Pakistan may have a long way to go in matching up to India's standards, but the record investment seems to make them want to revive their glory days of the 80s and 90s by making their domestic cricket more competitive to get back at the top of the runk in international cricket. PCB's move is coherent with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and chairman Ehsan Mani's vision of focusing on reviving their domestic setup.

