PCB's Ramiz Raja Claims Imran Khan 'cut Off Ties' After Ouster As Pakistan PM

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja said Friday that he is looking to build a good relationship with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif after former PM Imran Khan stopped talking to him.

While addressing the media after the 69th meeting of the PCB Board of Governors, Raja said that Imran Khan cut off ties after being ousted as Pakistan Prime Minister.

'Haven't talked to him for a long time': Ramiz Raja on former Pakistan PM Imran Khan

During the interaction, when Ramiz Raja was questioned about his ties with Imran Khan the former cricketer said, "Imran bhai cut off contact with me. I haven`t talked to him for a long time now". Imran Khan was dethroned from the post of Pakistan's Prime Minister through a no-trust motion after the National Assembly debated for over 12 hours and passed the resolution.

Ramiz Raja played under Imran Khan in 1992 and was brought in as PCB chairman after Ehsan Mani completed his three-year tenure as Pakistan Cricket Board chairman. Raja was elected as the PCB chairman for a three-year term in September 2021. This is Ramiz's second stint with the PCB. He had earlier served as the Board's chief executive from 2003 to 2004. Raja also became the fourth international cricketer to head PCB after Abdul Hafeez Kardar (1972-1977), Javed Burki (1994-1995) and Ijaz Butt (2008-2011).

Ramiz Raja on speculation about losing PCB chairman post

According to a report by geosuper.tv, PM Shabaz Sharif had met former PCB chairman Khalid Mahmood a couple of days back with PCB chairmanship was on top of the discussion. As a result of the meeting, speculations have increased regarding Ramiz Raja's position being in danger. Clearing the air regarding the speculation, Raja said "We can't live around speculation. I believe there is a need for continuity apart from political differences. See, our Prime Minister is our patron-in-chief, we have requested his time and if he meets us, we will tell him about our work. I think there is no need for ego here as, in the end, we all want the upliftment of cricket". The former Pakistan cricketer further said, "If there is anything in the constitution about the removal of PCB chairman every time, go ahead with it. Otherwise, fulfilling individual desires won't work in favour of the game, The ball is in the court of him [PM Shahbaz]."