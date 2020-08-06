PCB's Top Officials Leave For Vacation Without Addressing Crucial Issues: Report

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is going through torrid times as they have been severely hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. Firstly, the PCB was struggling to find a sponsor ahead of the England vs Pakistan 2020 series. Then, ground staff from across Pakistan sought help and wrote a 'long' letter to Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan in which they urged him to redress their grievances along with an appeal for the payment of their salaries.

PCB chairman and CEO vacation in England as several issues remain unaddressed

Even former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar recently said that the PSL is facing an economic crisis and some of the owners are looking to sell their teams. To make matters worse, it was revealed that the PCB officials spent ₹3 crore (PKR 8 crore) overseas in the last two years under 'special allowances'.

Now, in another development, according to cricketpakistan.com.pk, the Chief Executive of PCB, Wasim Khan has left for a vacation in England. In doing so, Khan follows PCB chairman Ehsan Mani's footsteps, who along with his wife left for England for vacations in the same chartered flight which the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) had sent for Pakistan team. Ehsan Mani has been on a vacation for almost a month now.

The top two officials of the PCB are vacationing while several important issues remain unaddressed. In fact, various matters including the start of domestic cricket in a bio-secure environment have been delegated to other officials. The main men of PCB taking a vacation during these demanding times comes as a shocker.

What is worth noting is that the PCB chairman receives around $400 (67,045 PKR or ₹29,000) as daily allowance along with a residence for a trip to England. On the other hand, Khan receives $320 (53,000 PKR or ₹24,000) per day along with residence whereas he would likely receive $720 (PKR 120,681 or ₹53,906) per day without residence. According to cricketpakistan.com.pk, both Ehsan Mani and Wasim Khan are taking part in official meetings through video calls while spending their annual leaves in England.

The two top officials will not be claiming any allowances from the PCB. Wasim Khan is expected to return to Pakistan on August 10 or 11. No acting chairman had been named as both top officials of the PCB were in touch with the staff.

England vs Pakistan 2020 live streaming details

The England vs Pakistan 2020 live streaming in India is available to viewers on Sony LIV. But fans can also enjoy the scores of the England vs Pakistan 2020 live in India by logging onto FanCode. The England vs Pakistan 2020 live streaming in India telecast would also be available on Sony SIX. Apart from the Sony Pictures Sports Network, the England vs Pakistan 2020 live streaming will be available on Airtel TV and Jio TV. The first England vs Pakistan 2020 Test commenced on August 5 at 3:30 PM IST. After the end of play on Day 1, Pakistan were 139/2 with Babar Azam (69) and Shan Masood (46) going strong for the visitors.

IMAGE COURTESY: PCB