PCC Vs DDC Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, Darwin And District T20 2021 Preview

Palmerston and Darwin District Cricket are set to face each other in the Darwin and District T20 tournament. The match will be played at the Gardens Oval at 5:30 PM local time (1:30 PM IST) on Thursday, May 27. Here is our PCC vs DDC Dream11 prediction, PCC vs DDC Dream11 team, PCC vs DDC best team and PCC vs DDC player record.

PCC vs DDC match preview

Palmerston has played just one match in the competition which was against Nightcliff and they went onto lose that match. In Round 2, the team received a bye and the upcoming match versus Darwin will give them an opportunity to get their first win of the tournament. Darwin, on the other hand, received a bye in Round 1 after which they beat Tracy Village in Round 2. They will look to carry on the winning momentum against Palmerston and register their second win.

PCC vs DDC weather report

The condition will be sunny with no chance of rain during the match. The wind gusts will be around 26 km/h with temperatures hovering around 32 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. Since no showers are expected during the match, both the teams will get to play the full quota of overs, making it tough to make the PCC vs DDC Dream11 prediction.

PCC vs DDC pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks a little more like a bowling-friendly wicket, where bowlers will have their say in the contest. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to keep the match evenly contested. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

PCC vs DDC player record

For Darwin, Harry Chamberline and Conor Hawkins have done well for the first match and the duo will be expected to perform in the upcoming match. On the other hand, Palmerston Connor Blaxahill and Liam Sparke did well in the previous match and they will be expected to do well in the upcoming match.

PCC vs DDC best team

PCC vs DDC Dream11 prediction

As per our PCC vs DDC Dream11 prediction, DDC will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The PCC vs DDC player record and as a result, the PCC vs DDC best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The PCC vs DDC Dream11 team and PCC vs DDC Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: NT Cricket / YouTube