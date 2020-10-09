PCC Vs PRB Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, ECS T10 Game Preview

Prague CC will square off against Prague Barbarians in the ECS T10 Prague series. The match will be played on Friday, October 9, 2020. Here is the PCC vs PRB Dream11 prediction, schedule, preview, PCC vs PRB Dream11 team news and other details of the match.

PCC vs PRB Dream11 prediction and schedule

Venue: Scott Page Field, Vinor, Prague

Date: Friday, October 9

Time: 1.30 pm IST

PCC vs PRB Dream11 prediction and preview

Prague CC will take on Prague Barbarians in Qualifier 2 of the competition. The two teams bagged six points on the table to seal a spot in the playoffs. In Qualifier 1, Prague CC came up against Vinohrady CC. Vinohrady set a target of 129, but Prague CC could not manage to achieve the target and lost out on the game by 19 runs. On the other hand, Prague Barbarians set a target of 139 runs for United CC. The former side went on to defend their score, limiting United CC to 75 runs in the game.

PCC vs PRB Dream11 prediction: PCC vs PRB Dream11 team news

Prague CC: Ali Hassan, Kushal Mendon, Smit Patel, Sameera Maduranga, Keyur Mehta, Hilal Ahmad (wk), Sudesh Wickramsekara (c), Aakash Parmar, Sharan Ramakrishnan, Rohit Deshmoyni, Piyush Singh Baghel, Jinnu Panilet, Prakash Sadasivan, Sudita Udugala, Sudhir Gladson, Naveen Dhekshnamoorthy, Anthony Thompson, Laxminarayanan Selvan, Pavan Sunkara, Eswarmurthi Gopalakrishnan, Kasi Vishwanathan, Naveen Padmaraju, Jeet Shah, Karthick Gopalakrishnan.

Prague Barbarians: Divyendra Singh, Pradeep Gangappa, Andrew Sim, Sabawoon Davizi, Jahanur Hoque, Uday Gali, Pradeepraj Balakrishnan, Yashwantha Salian, Ali Waqar, Sumit Pokhriyal, Mralidhara Sai Vandrasi, Sahil Grover, Sazib Bhuiyan, Abul Farhad, Pankaj Kumar, Bilal Samad, Ravindra Singh Bist, Sagar Madhireddy, Jafar Stooman, Amritpal Rai, Harsha Chaganty, Rahul Rungta, Kushagra Bhatnagar, Piyush Kumar, Hygreeva Kiran Namburi, Vamshi Krishna

PCC vs PRB Dream11 prediction: PCC vs PRB playing 11

Wicketkeeper: Divyendra Singh (c)

Batsmen: Andrew Sim, Uday Gali, Smit Patel (vc), Piyush Singh Baghel

All Rounders: Kushal Mendon, Mralidhara Sai Vandrasi

Bowlers: Piyush Kumar, Bilal Samad, Eswarmurthi Gopalakrishnan, Pavan Sunkara

PCC vs PRB Dream11 prediction and top picks

Prague CC: Smit Patel, Kushal Mendon

Prague Barbarians: Divyendra Singh, Andrew Sim

PCC vs PRB match prediction

Prague Barbarians are the favourites to win the game.

Note: The PCC vs PRB match prediction is based on our own analysis. The PCC vs PRB playing 11 and top picks do not guarantee a 100 per cent result in your game.

Image courtesy: European Cricket Twitter

