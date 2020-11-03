PCC Vs RRCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Rome Match Preview

Padova Cricket Club will battle it out with Royal Roma Cricket Club in the ECS T10 Rome on Tuesday, November 3. The match will be played at the Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground at 3:45 pm IST. Here is a look at our PCC vs RRCC match prediction and PCC vs RRCC Dream11 team. PCC vs RRCC live action in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

Also Read: RPCC Vs MKCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Rome 2020 Game Preview

PCC vs RRCC live: PCC vs RRCC Dream11 prediction and preview

Both teams faced each other on matchday 1 and it was RRCC who came out victorious by a crushing 72 runs against PCC. Batting first, RRCC scored 144/4 thanks to a fine unbeaten half-century by Hassan Mubashar (56 runs). Muneeb Niazi was the other notable contributor with the bat with 45 runs. Ghulam Abbas finished with figures of 3/20 from 2 overs.

Chasing 145 to win PCC never really kept themselves in the match as they kept losing wickets. Apart from Rishan Kavinda (18 runs) and skipper Nuwan Sameera (28 runs), there were no major contributors with the bat as they only managed 72/7 in 10 overs. For RRCC, Shoiab Awan finished with figures of 3/4 in 2 overs.

Also Read: PAK Vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Preview For 3rd ODI

PCC vs RRCC Dream11 prediction: Squads for the PCC vs RRCC Dream11 team

PCC vs RRCC Dream11 prediction: PCC squad for PCC vs RRCC Dream11 team

Nissanka Kuda, Asad Ali, Rishan Kavinda, Madushanka Prabath, Nuwan Sameera, Radika Suren, Ramesh Silva, Daham Rusiru, Dimuthu Kalman, Damith Kosala, Nishendra Rodrigo, Akash Handun, Ghulam Abbas, Sujan Fernando.

Also Read: Jonny Bairstow Likely To Replace Out-of-form Kane Williamson Against Old Nemesis Mumbai?

PCC vs RRCC Dream11 prediction: RRCC squad for PCC vs RRCC Dream11 team

Nur Mohammod, Muhammad Bilal, Dharamvir Kumar, Rajwinder Singh, Kulwinder Ram, Umar Shahzad, Milap Singh, Usama Butt, Usman Mubashar, Mubarak Hossain, Shoiab Awan, Mandeep Singh, Hassan Mubashar, Sohail Mahmood, Alessandro Sabelli, Muneeb Niazi, Anil Kumar.

Also Read: Did Ricky Ponting And Virat Kohli Fight During Dream11 IPL Game Over R Ashwin?

PCC vs RRCC Dream11 prediction: Top picks for PCC vs RRCC Dream11 team

Ghulam Abbas

Usman Mubashar

Muneeb Niazi

Shoiab Awan

PCC vs RRCC match prediction: PCC vs RRCC Dream11 team

PCC vs RRCC live: PCC vs RRCC Dream11 prediction

As per our PCC vs RRCC Dream11 prediction, RRCC will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The PCC vs RRCC Dream11 prediction, top picks and PCC vs RRCC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The PCC vs RRCC match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: European Cricket / Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.