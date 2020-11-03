PCC Vs RRCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Rome Match Preview

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Padova Cricket Club will battle it out with Royal Roma Cricket Club in the ECS T10 Rome on Tuesday, November 3. The match will be played at the Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground at 3:45 pm IST. Here is a look at our PCC vs RRCC match prediction and PCC vs RRCC Dream11 team. PCC vs RRCC live action in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.
Both teams faced each other on matchday 1 and it was RRCC who came out victorious by a crushing 72 runs against PCC. Batting first, RRCC scored 144/4 thanks to a fine unbeaten half-century by Hassan Mubashar (56 runs). Muneeb Niazi was the other notable contributor with the bat with 45 runs. Ghulam Abbas finished with figures of 3/20 from 2 overs.
Chasing 145 to win PCC never really kept themselves in the match as they kept losing wickets. Apart from Rishan Kavinda (18 runs) and skipper Nuwan Sameera (28 runs), there were no major contributors with the bat as they only managed 72/7 in 10 overs. For RRCC, Shoiab Awan finished with figures of 3/4 in 2 overs.
Nissanka Kuda, Asad Ali, Rishan Kavinda, Madushanka Prabath, Nuwan Sameera, Radika Suren, Ramesh Silva, Daham Rusiru, Dimuthu Kalman, Damith Kosala, Nishendra Rodrigo, Akash Handun, Ghulam Abbas, Sujan Fernando.
Nur Mohammod, Muhammad Bilal, Dharamvir Kumar, Rajwinder Singh, Kulwinder Ram, Umar Shahzad, Milap Singh, Usama Butt, Usman Mubashar, Mubarak Hossain, Shoiab Awan, Mandeep Singh, Hassan Mubashar, Sohail Mahmood, Alessandro Sabelli, Muneeb Niazi, Anil Kumar.
As per our PCC vs RRCC Dream11 prediction, RRCC will be favourites to win the match.
