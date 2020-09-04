PCC Vs SD Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Darwin And District ODD 2020 Live Game Info

Palmerstone Cricket Club (PCC) and Southern Districts (SD) are set to face each other in a league match in Darwin and District ODD on Saturday, September 5. The match will be played at Cazalys Oval ground at 7 AM IST. Here is a look at our PCC vs SD Dream11 team, PCC vs SD playing 11 and PCC vs SD match prediction.

PCC vs SD live: PCC vs SD Dream11 prediction and preview

Both the teams are currently placed in top four and are very much in a strong position to qualify for the semi-finals. PCC are placed third on the points table with 28 points and a win against SD would be a morale booster for the side before their semi-final clash. On the other hand, SD has had a very good tournament so far and are second on the points table with 42 points.

SD won their previous encounter against Waratah and will look to continue their winning momentum, while PCC lost their previous match to Tracy Village. PCC would look to bounce back with a win over SD in the upcoming match. Both the teams have met each other earlier in the tournament and it was SD who defeated PCC.

PCC vs SD Dream11 prediction: Squads for the PCC vs SD Dream11 team

PCC vs SD Dream11 prediction: PCC vs SD Dream11 team: PCC squad

Robert Vandermeulen (WK), Hamish Martin, Cameron Hyde, Stephan Regan, Alex Bleakley (C), Harshtik Bimbral, Dean McArthur, Jake Baker, Lucas Nitschke, Darryl Lowe, M McDonald, Matthew Robertson, Todd McCann, Sunny Singh, Michael Richardson, Kieran Toner, MJ Challen, Shane Buttfield.

PCC vs SD Dream11 prediction: PCC vs SD Dream11 team: SD squad

D Mylius, K Voelkl, L Markey, C Mcevoy, M Townsend, R Harvey, M Hammond, C Kelly, D Mullen, N Hangan, T Pemble, D Fry, N Akers, M Ninneman, N Boyd.

PCC vs SD match prediction: PCC vs SD Dream11 top picks

R Vandermeulen

M Hammond

D Fry

M Ninneman

PCC vs SD Dream11 team

PCC vs SD match prediction

As per our PCC vs SD match prediction, SD will start as favourites in the upcoming clash.

Note: The PCC vs SD Dream11 prediction, PCC vs SD top picks and PCC vs SD Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The PCC vs SD match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: NT Cricket / YouTube