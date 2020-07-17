PCC Vs TRV Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Darwin And District ODD League Live

Palmerston Cricket Club (PCC) will clash with Tracy Village CC (TRV) in the league match of the Darwin and District ODD tournament this week. The match is scheduled to start on Saturday, July 18 at 7 AM at Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin. Here is a look at our PCC vs TRV Dream11 prediction, PCC vs TRV Dream11 team and PCC vs TRV Dream11 top picks.

PCC vs TRV match preview

Coming into this match, PCC won their previous fixture against Nightcliff Cricket Club by 70 runs, while TRV will look to upset PCC and win this match to knock their momentum.

PCC vs TRV Dream11 prediction: Full squads

PCC vs TRV Dream11 prediction: PCC squad

Kieran Toner, Shane Buttfield, Robert Vandermeulen, Hamish Martin, Alex Bleakley, Harshtik Bimbral, Dean McArthur, Jake Baker, Lucas Nitschke, Cameron Hyde, Darryl Lowe, Todd McCann, Sunny Singh, Matthew Robertson.

PCC vs TRV Dream11 prediction: TRV squad

D Treumer, K Scrimegour, S Bammant, N Panchal, M Charlton, R Philip, T Edmonstone, D Christianson, C Edmondstone, L Dumigan, T Abbas, H Scrimegour, W Ryan, H Shah, R Patel, J Edmonstone, J Treumer, R Sharpe.

PCC vs TRV Dream11 prediction: PCC vs TRV Dream11 top picks

Kieran Toner

Shane Buttfield

Darren Treumer

Coby Edmonstone

PCC vs TRV Dream11 prediction

PCC vs TRV Dream11 prediction: PCC probable playing XI

Robert Vandermeulen (WK), Harshtik Bimbral, Dean Mcarthur, Todd McCann, Kieran Toner, Hamish Martin, Alex Bleakley, Jake Baker, Cameron Hyde, Lucas Nitschke, Sunny Singh

PCC vs TRV Dream11 prediction: TRV probable playing XI

Darren Treumer (WK), Kyle Scrimegour, Coby Edmondstone, Lachlan Dumigan, Harsh Shah, Jackson Edmonstone, Wilson Ryan, Ritesh Patel, Hayden Scrimegour, Nitesh Panchal, Tahir Abbas

PCC vs TRV Dream11 prediction: PCC vs TRV Dream11 team

PCC vs TRV Dream11 prediction

As per our PCC vs TRV Dream11 prediction PCC will be favourites to win the match

Please note that the above PCC vs TRV Dream11 prediction, PCC vs TRV Dream11 team and PCC vs TRV Dream11 top picks are based on our own analysis. The PCC vs TRV Dream11 team and PCC vs TRV Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(IMAGE: EUROPEAN CRICKET / INSTAGRAM)