PCC Vs TRV Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Darwin T20 League Live

The 10th match of the ongoing Charles Darwin University (CDU) Top End T20 2020, or simply Darwin T20 League 2020, will be played between Palmerston Cricket Club (PCC) and Tracy Village Cricket Club (TRV). The PCC vs TRV live match will be played at the Marrara Cricket Ground 1 (MCG 1) in Darwin. Their 20-overs fixture is scheduled for Sunday, June 7 and will start at 10:30 am IST. Here is our PCC vs TRV Dream11 team and PCC vs TRV Dream11 prediction along with the PCC vs TRV Dream11 top picks.

PCC vs TRV Dream11 prediction and preview

The ongoing Darwin Top End T20 League 2020 marks the return of cricket in Australia amid the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic. Eight teams are participating in the tournament that will run from June 6 till June 8. The teams are divided into two groups of four teams each and 15 matches will be played across three days in round-robin, semi-finals and final format.

CRICKET IS BACK!! It all kicks off with the @CDUni

Top End T20 & C, D and E Grade comps. All juniors commence next weekend, 13 June, along with the 1st Rd of Premier Grade & B Grade. Keep your eye on this page for further info on the CDU Top End T20, including squad lists! pic.twitter.com/bsvhY1f1Iu — NT Cricket (@NTCricket) June 5, 2020

PCC vs TRV Dream11 prediction: PCC vs TRV Dream11 team from squads

PCC vs TRV Dream11 prediction: PCC squad

Robert Vandermeulen, Alex Bleakly, Hershtik Bimbral, Todd McAnn, Dean Mcarthur, Shane Buttfield, Matthew Robertson, Hamish Martin, Kieron Toner, Daniel Fett, J Baker.

PCC vs TRV Dream11 prediction: TRV squad

Darren Treumer, Coby Edmonstone, Kyle Scrimgeour, Harsh Shah, Matteo Charlton, Ricky Sharpe, Rohan Philip, Daniel Christianson, Lachlan Dumigan, Jackson Edmonstone, Tony Edmonstone.

PCC vs TRV Dream11 prediction: PCC vs TRV Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper – Robert Vandermeulen

All-rounders – Daniel Fett (c), Coby Edmonstone (vc), Lachlan Dumigan

Batsmen – Alex Bleakly, Daniel Christianson, Kyle Scrimgeour

Bowlers – Kieron Toner, Jackson Edmonstone, Harsh Shah, Hamish Martin

PCC vs TRV Dream11 prediction

PCC start off as favourites to win this match

PCC vs TRV Dream11 Prediction: PCC vs TRV live streaming

The PCC vs TRV live streaming can be found on MyCricket Facebook Page. For PCC vs TRV live scores, fans can visit the Twitter page of the tournament. There is no PCC vs TRV live telecast in India.

Please note that the above PCC vs TRV Dream11 prediction, PCC vs TRV Dream11 team and PCC vs TRV Dream11 Top Picks are based on our own analysis. The PCC vs TRV Dream11 team and PCC vs TRV Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

