PCC Vs TRV Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks For Darwin And District T20 2021

The Palmerston Cricket Club will take on the Tracy Village in the Darwin & District T20 League 2021. The match is set to begin at 1:30 PM IST (5:30 PM local time) from the DXC Arena (MCG) Oval 1 on June 10, 2021. Here is our PCC vs TRV Dream11 prediction, PCC vs TRV Dream11 team, PCC vs TRV scorecard and PCC vs TRV opener record.

PCC vs TRV match preview

Palmerston started their campaign with a match against Nightcliff Cricket Club and went on to lose the match by 25 runs while chasing. Despite losing the first match, the team bounced back and registered a 17-run win against Darwin Cricket Club in their second fixture. They will look to carry on the winning momentum and beat Tracy Village in the upcoming match.

Tracy Village, on the other hand, have one win and one in the tournament so far. In their first match, they faced Darwin Cricket Club and lost the match by 7 wickets. The team, however, bounced back and won the match by 6 wickets. This should be a good contest to watch as both teams eye for a win.

PCC vs TRV weather report

There will be intermittent cloud cover but there will be no chance of rain during the match. The wind gusts will be around 17 km/h with temperatures hovering around 28 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. Since no showers are expected during the match, both teams will get to play the full quota of overs, making it tough to make the PCC vs TRV Dream11 prediction.

PCC vs TRV pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks a little more like a bowling-friendly wicket, where bowlers will have their say in the contest. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to keep the match evenly contested. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

PCC vs TRV player record

For Tracy Village, Coby Edmondstone and Hugo Burdon played well so far this season and the two of them will be expected to do well in the upcoming match as well. For Palmerston, Connor Blaxall and Connor Blaxall played really well till now. The team will once again be hoping for these two players to do well in this season as well.

PCC vs TRV best team

PCC vs TRV Dream11 prediction

As per our PCC vs TRV Dream11 prediction, PCC will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The PCC vs TRV player record and as a result, the PCC vs TRV best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The PCC vs TRV Dream11 team and PCC vs TRV Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

