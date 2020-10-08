PCC Vs UCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Prague Game Preview

Prague CC are set to face United CC in the ECS T10 Prague on Thursday, October 8. The match will be played at Vinor Cricket Ground at 12:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our PCC vs UCC match prediction, PCC vs UCC Dream11 team and the probable PCC vs UCC playing 11. The PCC vs UCC live match in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

PCC vs UCC live: PCC vs UCC Dream11 prediction and preview

This is the final league match of the tournament and both teams would look to end the campaign with a win. PCC come into this match with full confidence after beating table toppers and tournament favourites, Vinohrady CC in the previous match. PCC will look to win the match and finish second on the table ahead of Prague Barbarians with a superior net run-rate.

Tomorrow is Day 4 of the European Cricket series Prague, the final group match United CC v @PragueCricket followed by the 2 Semi-Finals. The action starts at 9am CEST watch here https://t.co/dPHqf1OS3H or on @FanCode #Kriket #Cricket #CzechRepublic — Czech Cricket (@CzechCricket) October 7, 2020

UCC, on the other hand, were close to winning their first match as they came close to an upset against the Barbarians side. They are currently winless but they would like to finish the tournament with a win to ensure that they qualify for the Eliminator match and give themselves another shot at the title. Fans can expect a thrilling PCC vs UCC live match as both teams will look to field their best players in the PCC vs UCC playing 11.

PCC vs UCC Dream11 prediction: Squads for the PCC vs UCC Dream11 team

PCC vs UCC Dream11 prediction: PCC squads for PCC vs UCC Dream11 team

Ali Hassan, Kushal Mendon, Smit Patel, Sameera Maduranga, Keyur Mehta, Hilal Ahmad (wk), Sudesh Wickramsekara (c), Aakash Parmar, Sharan Ramakrishnan, Rohit Deshmoyni, Piyush Singh Baghel, Jinnu Panilet, Prakash Sadasivan, Sudita Udugala, Sudhir Gladson, Naveen Dhekshnamoorthy, Anthony Thompson, Laxminarayanan Selvan, Pavan Sunkara, Eswarmurthi Gopalakrishnan, Kasi Vishwanathan, Naveen Padmaraju, Jeet Shah, Karthick Gopalakrishnan.

PCC vs UCC Dream11 prediction: UCC squads for PCC vs UCC Dream11 team

Rhuturaj Magare, Pramod Bagauly (C), Abhimanyu Singh (WK), Chetan Sharma, Neelesh Pandit, Emon MD Mohiuddin, Naveen Purandhar, Ashok Kumar Reddy, Arpan Shukla, Gokul Namburi, Santhosh Bemmireddy, Shyamal Joshi, Chaitanya Parchure, Meet Parikh, Amit Pangarkar, Umesh Kanyal, Saurabh Awati, Mustafa Nawab, Kunal Deshmukh, Keyur Patel

PCC vs UCC Dream11 prediction: Top picks from PCC vs UCC Dream11 team

Abhimanyu Singh

Sudesh Wickramasekara

Sharan Ramakrishnan

Ali Hassan Sittar

PCC vs UCC Dream11 prediction: PCC vs UCC Dream11 team

PCC vs UCC Dream11 prediction

As per our PCC vs UCC Dream11 prediction, PCC will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The PCC vs UCC Dream11 prediction, PCC vs UCC top picks and PCC vs UCC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The PCC vs UCC match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

