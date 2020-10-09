PCC Vs VCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Prague Final Match Preview

PM Modi-Virat Kohli's unmissable chat: WATCH them talk Food, fitness, Cricket & much more
Prague CC and Vinohrady CC will battle it out in the final of the ECS T10 Prague on Friday, October 9. The match will be played at Vinor Cricket Ground at 4:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our PCC vs VCC match prediction, PCC vs VCC Dream11 team and the probable PCC vs VCC playing 11. The PCC vs VCC live match in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.
Vinohrady CC are the table-toppers in the competition with three wins in their encounters. Prague CC also have had a good season so far, having lost only one match. The only league match that Prague CC has lost in the league was against Vinohrady CC. During the two team's previous encounter, Vinohrady CC scored batted magnificently well to score 129 runs in 10 overs with Ritik Tomar slamming a half-century. Prague CC fell short of 19 runs despite cameos from Sharan Ramakrishnan and Sudesh Wickramasekara.
🇨🇿🏏Perfectly poised - Prague @Barbarians_CC or @PragueCricket to play @VinohradyCC in final of European Cricket Series Prague https://t.co/6sYCi5g8LO 🇨🇿🏏 pic.twitter.com/wfJqdoje4V— European Cricket (@EuropeanCricket) October 8, 2020
Wicket-keepers: C. Pearce
Batsmen: K. Mehta, A. Parmar, F. Heydenrych, S. Rakshit
All-rounders: R. Tomar (captain), S. Goud (vice-captain), S. Wickramasekera
Bowlers: H. Hassan, S. Maduranga, L. Selvan
As per our PCC vs VCC match prediction, VCC will be favourites to win the match.
