PCC Vs VCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Prague Final Match Preview

Prague CC and Vinohrady CC will battle it out in the final of the ECS T10 Prague on Friday, October 9. The match will be played at Vinor Cricket Ground at 4:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our PCC vs VCC match prediction, PCC vs VCC Dream11 team and the probable PCC vs VCC playing 11. The PCC vs VCC live match in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

PCC vs VCC live: PCC vs VCC Dream11 prediction and preview

Vinohrady CC are the table-toppers in the competition with three wins in their encounters. Prague CC also have had a good season so far, having lost only one match. The only league match that Prague CC has lost in the league was against Vinohrady CC. During the two team's previous encounter, Vinohrady CC scored batted magnificently well to score 129 runs in 10 overs with Ritik Tomar slamming a half-century. Prague CC fell short of 19 runs despite cameos from Sharan Ramakrishnan and Sudesh Wickramasekara.

PCC vs VCC Dream11 prediction: Squads for the PCC vs VCC Dream11 team

PCC vs VCC Dream11 prediction: PCC squads for PCC vs VCC Dream11 team

Ali Hassan, Kushal Mendon, Smit Patel, Sameera Maduranga, Keyur Mehta, Hilal Ahmad (wk), Sudesh Wickramsekara (c), Aakash Parmar, Sharan Ramakrishnan, Rohit Deshmoyni, Piyush Singh Baghel, Jinnu Panilet, Prakash Sadasivan, Sudita Udugala, Sudhir Gladson, Naveen Dhekshnamoorthy, Anthony Thompson, Laxminarayanan Selvan, Pavan Sunkara, Eswarmurthi Gopalakrishnan, Kasi Vishwanathan, Naveen Padmaraju, Jeet Shah, Karthick Gopalakrishnan.

PCC vs VCC Dream11 prediction: VCC squads for PCC vs VCC Dream11 team

Siddharth Goud, Ritik Tomar, Frederick Heydenrych, Nirmal Kumar, Shubhranshu Chaudhary, Benjamin Boulton Smith, Haris Hassan, Vojta Hasa, Kamal Bhinder, Benjamin Soucek, Chris Pearce, Alex Sirisena, Trinity Moyo, V Margasahayam, Arshad Yousafzai, Lakshay Sharma, S Rakshit.

PCC vs VCC Dream11 prediction: Top picks from PCC vs VCC Dream11 team

R. Tomar

S. Goud

S. Wickramasekera

A. Parmar

PCC vs VCC Dream11 prediction: PCC vs VCC Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: C. Pearce

Batsmen: K. Mehta, A. Parmar, F. Heydenrych, S. Rakshit

All-rounders: R. Tomar (captain), S. Goud (vice-captain), S. Wickramasekera

Bowlers: H. Hassan, S. Maduranga, L. Selvan

PCC vs VCC Dream11 prediction

As per our PCC vs VCC match prediction, VCC will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The PCC vs VCC Dream11 prediction, PCC vs VCC top picks and PCC vs VCC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The PCC vs VCC match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: European Cricket Twitter

