PCC Vs WCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Darwin T20 League Live

Waratah Cricket Club take on Palmerston Cricket Club in their upcoming clash in the Darwin T20 League in the second day of the resumption of Darwin T20 League action. Palmerston CC lost their last league game against Southern Districts, while Darwin CC clinched a win against Tracy Village CC in their last clash. The PCC vs WCC live match will be played at Garden's Oval in Benalla.

The PCC vs WCC match will commence on Sunday, August 2 at 7 AM IST. Fans can play the PCC vs WCC Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is the PCC vs WCC Dream11 prediction, PCC vs WCC Dream11 top picks and PCC vs WCC Dream11 team.

PCC vs WCC Dream11 team

PCC vs WCC Dream11 top picks

Jake Baker (Captain) Cameron Hyde (Vice-captain) Lucas Nitschke Tom Briggs Troy Ryan Dion Meta

Squads for the PCC vs WCC Dream11 team

PCC vs WCC Dream11 team: Palmerston Cricket Club squad

Robert Vandermeulen, Kieran Toner, Hamish Martin, Harshtik Bimbral, Dean McArthur, Todd McCann, Alex Bleakley, Cam Hyde, Lucas Nitschke, Jake Baker and Sunny Singh.

PCC vs WCC Dream11 team: Waratah Cricket Club squad

Isaac Conway (C), James Seymour, Pasindu Sandanayake and Himesh Sandaradura , Sanka Wijegunarathne, Ishara Gange, Chris Campbell, Dean Enniss, Arslan Tahir, Riley Vernon, Madura Weerasinghe, Udara Weerasinghe, Tristan Glover, Friday Kasteni, Samindra Madushan

PCC vs WCC Dream11 team (Predicted playing XI)

Palmerston Cricket Club : Robert Vandermeulen (WK), Harshtik Bimbral, Dean Mcarthur, Todd McCann, Kieran Toner, Hamish Martin, Alex Bleakley, Jake Baker, Cameron Hyde, Lucas Nitschke, Sunny Singh

Waratah Cricket Club: Huw Wiltshire, Ethan Anderson, Luke Shelton, Luke Zanchetta, Kris Denby, Willy Andrews, Connor Hawkins, Willy Andrews, Tom Briggs, Troy Ryan, Dion Meta

PCC vs WCC Dream11 prediction

Our PCC vs WCC Dream11 prediction is that Waratah Cricket Club will win this match.

Note: The PCC vs WCC Dream11 prediction, PCC vs WCC Dream11 top picks and PCC vs WCC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The PCC vs WCC Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Cover image source: ICC.com