PCK Vs BCC Dream11 Prediction, Team News, ECS T10 Prague 2021 Match 25 Top Fantasy Picks

Match 25 of the ECS T10 Prague 2021 will be played between Prague CC Kings and Bohemian at the Vinor Cricket Ground. The match starts at 9:00 AM local time (12:30 PM IST) on Monday, May 10. Here is our PCK vs BCC Dream11 prediction, PCK vs BCC Dream11 team, PCK vs BCC best team and PCK vs BCC player record.

PCK vs BCC match preview

This upcoming fixture in Group A is a battle between two teams who are currently in the top 3 of the ECS T10 Prague points table. Prague CC Kings are currently on the top of the points table winning all their four matches in the tournament so far. They started their campaign with a 7 wickets win over Bohemians following which they beat Prague Spartans Mobilizers twice. Their previous fixture was against Brno Raiders which they won by 7 wickets. The team will look to keep their winning run intact with a win over Bohemian.

On the other hand, Bohemian are currently third on the points table and will look to take the top spot by the end of the day. In order to claim the top spot, they should be by winning both their matches today with other results going in their favour. They started their campaign with a defeat versus Vinohardy and Prague CC Kings before beating Vinohardy in the return fixture after which they beat Brno Raiders. This fixture is also the return fixture between these two teams and Bohemian will look to even the score by beating Prague CC Kings in this fixture.



PCK vs BCC weather report

The condition will be partly sunny during the match with no chances of rain coming down. The wind gusts will be around 15 km/h with temperatures hovering around 18 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With no chances of the shower coming down during the match, teams will be able to play the full quota of overs.

PCK vs BCC pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

PCK vs BCC player record

The performance from Sudesh Wickramasekara with bat and Smit Patel's performance with the ball has been excellent for Prague CC Kings in the tournament so far and that is why the team is currently topping the points table. Both these players will look to continue their fine performance and help the team keeps the unbeaten run intact.

For Bohemians, Saurabh Kakaria has been excellent with the ball and also the leading wicket-taker in the tournament. In the batting department, Saqlain Mukhtar has scored some important runs and both players will be expected to perform well once again.

PCK vs BCC Dream11 team

PCK vs BCC Dream11 prediction

As per our PCK vs BCC Dream11 prediction, PCK will come out on top in this contest.

Note The PCK vs BCC player record and as a result, the PCK vs BCC best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The PCK vs BCC Dream11 team and PCK vs BCC Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

