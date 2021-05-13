PCK Vs BRD Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, Team News, ECS T10 Prague Match Preview

Quick links:
PCK vs BRD dream11
The Prague CC Kings will take on the Brno Raiders in the 38th match of the FanCode ECS T10 Prague. The match is set to begin at 2:30 PM IST (11:00 AM local time) from the Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague, the Czech Republic on May 13, 2021. Here is our PCK vs BRD Dream11 prediction, team, and fantasy top picks.
Two teams with highly contrasting runs at the FanCode ECS T10 Prague 2021 so far - the Prague CC Kings and the Brno Raiders - will go head to head in a group stage game on Thursday, May 12. Currently the table-toppers in Group A, the Prague CC Kings have accumulated a healthy 11 points from their seven games. With Vinohrady CC right behind them with 11 points, the Kings will hope to win this match and put some distance between themselves and the No.2 side. Meanwhile, in the last place in Group A, the Brno Raiders remain winless after four games and will look to finally get some points to their name.
With a massive 192 runs from six games, Prague CC Kings' Sudesh Wickramasekara has been among the best batsmen of the tournament. Having scalped 10 wickets, Smit Patel has been the best bowler for the side, and No.2 overall in the series. Suresh Ramaro - three wickets from four games - is the best bowler for the Brno Raiders while Sureshkumar Nagaraj - 78 runs from four games - is the best batsman on the side.
So far at the tournament, the pitch has been a balanced one, with equal amounts on offer for batsmen and bowlers, making for some close games. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and set a good total for their opponents. Accuweather predicts heavy rainfall almost consistently throughout the day in Prague. This means that we may see a considerably shortened match. The temperature will be 11°C, with humidity at 92% and a cloud cover of 100%, making conditions suitable for pace bowlers.
Average first innings score: 100 (last five matches)
Record of chasing teams: Won – 2/5
There will be no injury concerns for either team in this match.
PCK: Arun Ashokan (c), Prakash Sadasivan, Sudesh Wickramasekara, Suditha Udugala, Sudhir Gladson, Hilal Ahmad (wk), Keyur Mehta, Sameera Maduranga, Ali Sittar, Smit Patel, Laxminarayanan Selvan
BRD: Arunkumar Vasudevan (c), Aamir Husain, Naveen Joseph, Muhammad Ansar (wk), Ashish Matta, Jaipal Singh Rathore, Raghavendra Singh, Suresh Ramarao, Sureshkumar Nagaraj, Saqib Sadiq, Antony Francis Jayaraj
Captain – Sudesh Wickramasekara, Arun Ashokan
Vice-Captain – Ali Sittar, Smit Patel
Sudesh Wickramasekara and Smit Patel will be perfect options as captain or vice-captain.
Wicketkeeper – Hilal Ahmad, Muhammad Ansar
Batsmen – Sudesh Wickramasekara, Sureshkumar Nagaraj, Arun Ashokan
All-Rounders – Keyur Mehta, Arunkumar Vasudevan, Raghavendra Singh
Bowlers – Ali Sittar, Smit Patel, Suresh Ramarao
According to our PCK vs BRD Dream11 prediction, the Prague CC Kings are likely to edge past the Brno Raiders and win this match.
Note: The PCK vs BRD player record and as a result, the PCK vs BRD best team is made on the basis of our own analysis.