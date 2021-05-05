PCK Vs PSM Dream11 Prediction, Team News, ECS T10 Prague 2021 Match 10 Top Fantasy Picks

Prague CC Kings square off against Prague Spartans Mobilizers in the 10th match of the ongoing FanCode ECS T10 Prague match on Wednesday, 5th May. The match will be played at the Vinor Cricket Ground with the kickoff scheduled for 2:30 PM IST. Let's have a look at the PCK vs PSM Dream11 team, top picks, alongside other details of this encounter.

PCK vs PSM Match Preview

Prague CC Kings have been amongst the best teams in the ongoing FanCode ECS T10 Prague with the hosts managing to record two straight wins in a row. Heading into the match with four points against their tally, Prague CC Kings find themselves slotted second on the league table while being on par at points with table toppers Vinohrady CC. However, Vinohrady CC's superior net run rate sees them top tap the table as Prague CC Kings aim to dethrone them by registering a massive win over Prague Spartans Mobilizers on Wednesday.

Prague Spartans Mobilizers on the other hand started off their FanCode ECS T10 Prague campaign with a loss and failed to bounce back by recording their second defeat in their latest outing. They have failed to pick up any points and are seen struggling at the bottom of the table. Just like Bohemian CC, Prague Spartans Mobilizers also have a negative NRR but a poorer Net Run rate than Bohemian CC sees them being forced to stick at the bottom of the barrel. Prague Spartans Mobilizers will be aiming to come out all guns blazing and look to register their first win of the season against Prague CC Kings.

PCK vs PSM Dream11 team

Captain- Prasad Ramachandran or Sameera Maduranga

Vice-Captain- Naveen Purandhar or Hilal Ahmad

PCK vs PSM best team

Wicketkeepers- Hilal Ahmad, Naveen Purandhar

Batsmen- Sudesh Wickramasekara, Vaibhav Naukudkar, Arun Ashokan, Siddharth Sharma

All-Rounders- Keyur Mehta, Smit Patel

Bowlers- Ashok Somireddy, Sameera Maduranga, Prasad Ramachandran

PCK vs PSM Dream11 Prediction

Prague CC Kings are predicted to register a comfortable win and walk away with two crucial points as they aim to better their Net Run rate and occupy the top spot on the ECS T10 Prague table with a win

Note: The above PCK vs PSM Dream11 prediction, PCK vs PSM Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The PCK vs PSM Dream11 Team and PCK vs PSM Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result.