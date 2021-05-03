PCK Vs PSM Dream11 Prediction, Team News, ECS T10 Prague 2021 Match 3 Top Fantasy Picks

Match 4 of the ECS T10 Prague 2021 will be played between Prague Spartans Mobilizers and Prague CC Kings at the Vinor Cricket Ground. The match starts at 3:00 PM local time (6:30 PM IST) on Monday, May 3. Here is our PCK vs PSM Dream11 prediction, PCK vs PSM Dream11 team, PCK vs PSM best team and PCK vs PSM player record.

PCK vs PSM match preview

This is the second match of the day for both the teams and one of the teams amongst the two will look to end the day with a win. Prague CC Kings began their campaign versus Bohemian following which they will take on Prague Spartans Mobilizers. Prague CC Kings are winners of T20 League Division 1, three years in succession from 2018-2020 and will be one of the favourites to reach the knockout stage of the tournament.

Prague Spartans Mobilizers, on the other hand, face Vinohrady in their first match. With some T10 cricket experience under their belt, Prague Spartans Mobilizers will be looking to win both their matches today and look to be inside top two by the end of the day. The tournament will feature 10 top teams who are split into two groups, will feature in 48 T10 matches to be played for 12 days.

In Group A, Vinohrady CC and Bohemian will feature alongside Brno Raiders, Prague CC Kings and Prague Spartans Mobilizers. In Group B, teams like Prague Barbarians Vandals, Brno Rangers, Prague Spartans Vanguards and Prague CC Rooks will take on each other.

PCK vs PSM weather report

The condition will be partly sunny during the match with no chances of rain coming down. The wind gusts will be around 22 km/h with temperatures hovering around 12 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With no chances of the shower coming down during the match, teams will be able to play the full quota of overs.

PCK vs PSM pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

PCK vs PSM player record

Sagor Md Sahadat Hossain and Santosh Reddy were the top performers for Prague Spartans Mobilizers last season and once again, the team will look up to them to deliver good performance. For Prague CC Kings, Sudesh Wickramasekara and skipper Arun Ashokan will be the key players if the team wants to make it to the knockout stage of the tournament. Expect all these players to perform well throughout the tournament.

