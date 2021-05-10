PCK Vs VCC Dream11 Prediction, Team News, ECS T10 Prague 2021 Match 27 Top Fantasy Picks

Match 27 of the ECS T10 Prague 2021 will be played between Prague CC Kings and Vinohrady at the Vinor Cricket Ground. The match starts at 1:00 PM local time (4:30 PM IST) on Monday, May 10. Here is our PCK vs VCC Dream11 prediction, PCK vs VCC Dream11 team, PCK vs VCC best team and PCK vs VCC player record.

PCK vs VCC match preview

This is the second match of the day for Prague CC Kings after facing Bohemian in their first fixture of the day. Currently, the team are topping the Group A points table and will look to retain the top spot by winning this match. Speaking about the performance in the tournament Prague CC Kings has 4 wins so far starting with a 7 wickets win over Bohemians following which they beat Prague Spartans Mobilizers twice. Their previous fixture was against Brno Raiders which they won by 7 wickets.

Vinohrady on the other hand are second on the points table with 3 wins and 1 loss from 4 matches played so far. They started their campaign with a win over Bohemians and Prague Spartans Mobilizers. They were beaten by Bohemian in the return fixture before winning against Brno Raiders in the next fixture. This should be a good fixture to watch between these two teams.

PCK vs VCC weather report

The weather will be sunny with no rain predicted during the match. The wind gusts will be around 13 km/h with temperatures hovering around 25 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With no chance of rain coming, both teams will get to play the full quota of overs making the PSM vs BCC Dream11 prediction a viable one.

.

PCK vs VCC pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

PCK vs VCC player record

Sudesh Wickramasekara with bat and Smit Patel's performance with the ball has been excellent for Prague CC Kings in the tournament so far. The team would want these players will look to continue their fine performance and help them win both matches to keep the unbeaten run intact. For Vinohrady, Frederick Heydenrych has done well with the bat, while Venkatesh Margasahayam is the leading wicket-taker for the side in the tournament. Both players will hope to put up better performance this time around as well.

PCK vs VCC Dream11 team

PCK vs VCC Dream11 prediction

As per our PCK vs VCC Dream11 prediction, PCK will come out on top in this contest.

Note The PCK vs VCC player record and as a result, the PCK vs VCC best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The PCK vs VCCDream11 team and PCK vs VCC Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: Fancode

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2021 news on Republic World. From live updates and scores to team news, commentary, schedule, controversies, match reactions, reports, analysis, statistics, polls, previews and more, find it all in the IPL 2021 section on Republic World.