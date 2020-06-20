PCK Vs VIB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS Czech T10 League Live

Prague CC Knights will take on the Vinohrady Blancos in the first game of the ECS Czech Super Series T10 this weekend. The match will be played on Saturday, June 20 at the Velvary Cricket Ground in Prague at 1:30 pm IST. Here is a look at our PCK vs VIB Dream11 prediction, PCK vs VIB Dream11 team and PCK vs VIB Dream11 top picks.

PCK vs VIB Dream11 preview

Prague CC Kings have the better record in domestic competitions in the Czech Republic cricket circuit and will be heading into this match as favourites. On the other hand, Blancos have a lot of firepower at the top of the order and will be looking to upset the favourites.

PCK vs VIB Dream11 prediction: Squads for PCK vs VIB Dream11 team

PCK vs VIB Dream11 prediction: Squads for PCK vs VIB Dream11 team: PCK

Sujith Gopalakrishnan, Jinnu Panilet, Kasi Vishwanathan, Laxminarayanan Selvan, Vijay Karthikeyan, M Uman Basha, M Salih Pooparambil, K Basha Amanullah, Naveen Padmaraju, Karthick Gopalakrishnan, Charles Croucher, Dijo Vincent, Eswar Gopalakrishnan, Joseph Johnson, Pavan Kumar Sunkara and S Joseph Neerolipadan

PCK vs VIB Dream11 prediction: Squads for PCK vs VIB Dream11 team: VIB

Toby Haslam, Karel Ziegler, Vojtech Hasa, Alex Sirisena, Siddharth Sharma, Vatsal Kansara, Ashish Matta, John Corness, Michael Londesborough, Frederick Heydenrych, Lukas Fencl, Kapil Kumar Trinity Moyo, Ben Soucek, Nirmal Kumar, Lakshay Sharma, Ben Boulton Smith and Edward Entwistle

PCK vs VIB Dream11 top picks

S Gopalakrishnan

J Corness

K Vishwanathan

PCK vs VIB Dream11 prediction: PCK vs VIB Dream11 team, predicted playing XIs

PCK vs VIB Dream11 prediction: PCK vs VIB Dream11 team, predicted playing XI: PCK

K Vishwanathan, L Selvan, S Gopalakrishnan, K Gopalakrishnan, C Croucher, J Panilet, V Karthikeyan, P Kumar Sunkara, J Johnson, D Vincent and N Padmaraju

PCK vs VIB Dream11 prediction: PCK vs VIB Dream11 team, predicted playing XI: VIB

V Hasa, A Sirisena, J Corness, L Fencl, M Londesborough, T Haslam, B Soucek, T Moyo, F Heydenrych, V Kansara and S Sharma

PCK vs VIB Dream11 team



PCK vs VIB Dream11 prediction

As per our PCK vs VIB Dream11 prediction, PCK start as favourites.

Note: The PCK vs VIB Dream11 prediction, PCK vs VIB Dream11 top picks and PCK vs VIB Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The PCK vs VIB Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(IMAGE: ECN.CRICKET / INSTAGRAM)