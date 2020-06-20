PCK Vs VIR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS Czech Super Series T10 Live

The 10th match of the ongoing ECS (European Cricket Series) Czech Super Series T10 2020 will be played between Prague CC Knights (PCK) and Vinohrady Rossos (VIR). The PCK vs VIR live match will be played at the Velvary Cricket Ground, Prague. Their 10-overs fixture is scheduled for Saturday, June 20 and will start at 3:30 PM IST. Here is our PCK vs VIR Dream11 team and PCK vs VIR Dream11 prediction along with the PCK vs VIR Dream11 top picks.

PCK vs VIR Dream11 prediction: Preview

The ongoing ECS Czech Super Series T10 League 2020 is being played between 16 teams divided into four groups across four venues of the Czech Republic. The league will run from June 13 till July 13. The upcoming PCK vs VIR match is the second of the four matches scheduled at the venue for Saturday, June 20.

PCK vs VIR Dream11 Prediction: Full squads for PCK vs VIR Dream11 team

PCK vs VIR Dream11 prediction: PCK Squad

Sujith Gopalakrishnan, Jinnu Panilet, Kasi Vishwanathan, Laxminarayanan Selvan, Vijay Karthikeyan, M Uman Basha, M Salih Pooparambil, K Basha Amanullah, Naveen Padmaraju, Karthick Gopalakrishnan, Charles Croucher, Dijo Vincent, Eswar Gopalakrishnan, Joseph Johnson, Pavan Kumar Sunkara, S Joseph Neerolipadan.

PCK vs VIR Dream11 prediction: VIR Squad

Chris Pearce, Mikulas Stary, Ed Knowles, Shaun Dalton, Thomas Sturmey, Ritik Tomar, Shoumyadeep Rakshith, Kyle Gilham, Arshad Yousufzai, Siddharth Goud, Paul Taylor, Brigham Smith, Kamal Singh, Shubhranshu Chaudhary, Venkatesh Marghashayam.

PCK vs VIR Dream11 prediction: PCK vs VIR Dream11 team

Here is the PCK vs VIR Dream11 team that is expected to fetch the maximum points:

Wicketkeeper – Sujith Gopalakrishnan (vc)

All-rounders – Karthick Gopalakrishnan, Shoumyadeep Rakshith, Charles Croucher

Batsmen – Ed Knowles (c), Chris Pearce, Laxminarayanan Selvan, Kasi Vishwanathan

Bowlers – Brigham Smith, Paul Taylor, Pavan Kumar Sunkara

PCK vs VIR Dream11 prediction

PCK start off as favourites to win this match.

Please note that the above PCK vs VIR Dream11 prediction, PCK vs VIR Dream11 team and PCK vs VIR Dream11 top picks are based on our own analysis. The PCK vs VIR Dream11 team and PCK vs VIR Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image credits: European Cricket Twitter